Knicks HC Outlines Ideal Role for Jeremy Sochan

Jeremy Sochan couldn't stick it out on the San Antonio Spurs, who once drafted him ninth-overall in 2022, eventually slipping out of their rotation as they snowballed from lottery regulars into threatening title contenders.

The New York Knicks picked him up shortly after he was posted on waivers last week, but it sounds as if they're not bringing the former top prospect over just to be an irritating 12th-man defender. Head coach Mike Brown sounds intent on giving Sochan a real opportunity at minutes on a cross-conference squad with even more demanding championship aspirations, but judging by the meritocracy that Brown's established in constructing his current rotation, that's not much of a surprise.

As impressive as his lineups looked during the Knicks' final dozen outings heading into the All-Star break, the coach sure wouldn't say no to as much positional flexibility as he can grab on to. And between Sochan's background as a ball-mover and dogged defender, Brown likes his chances at implementing the backup forward into his regularly-used roster.

"When you look at Jeremy, you like his size right off the bat, especially for a forward," he said in one of his first candid quotes on the newly-signed player. "OG [Anunoby] is of that size, but no one else is really of that size."

He was, understandably, much more cagey in revealing the minute-load that he's envisioning for Sochan.

"I'm not 100 percent sure, but I do see a role for him because of the things I mentioned," he told reporters. "I plan on trying to use him. Hopefully we get to a point where he's playing 1-5 for us."

How Will Sochan Influence Knicks' Front Court Options?

Consider Sochan as relief for Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, the two regularly-starting forwards who could use a couple fewer miles on their treads as the Knicks prepare for their upcoming playoff push.

The former Spur may not be nearly the same caliber of shooter or fluid scorer as either of his direct alternatives, but his raw size and toughness provides him with a unique physical advantage as New York attempts to add as many dynamic defenders it can to the needy star duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. He, along with fellow new Knick Jose Alvarado, should slot in well as tough-to-shake role players.

Most of the guard-heavy Knicks should remain unconcerned about losing minutes while a new face joins the bunch; the same can't be said for up-and-coming forward Mohamed Diawara, though, as Brown seemed to co-sign the idea that the newcomers will directly challenge the rookie's role in his lineup.

"Mo’s had a good season so far," Brown said, "...But at the end of the day I’m going to play who I think is best for us. Right now Jeremy is new. He hasn’t played for us. So I have to see rather quickly what we have in him before going to the playoffs."

The acquisition now pits Brown in a race against time to figure out which of his newest toys are viable options when games start suddenly holding a lot more meaning, and though Diawara's done nothing but look increasingly more comfortable with more NBA reps, the coach can't say no to the idea of adding another versatile deterrent to his crushing defense. Expect a slight shakeup from the norm over the Knicks' short-term, but given Sochan's ceiling as a productive bench hand, he'll simply return to the bench should he come up short of whatever Brown's expecting.

