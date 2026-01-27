Mikal Bridges Sounding More Expendable for Knicks

Was the Mikal Bridges trade to the New York Knicks a mistake?

It's a question that New Yorkers have asked themselves for the better part of a year, ever since the Knicks gave up five first-round picks to bring in the high-scoring defender and Jalen Brunson's former college teammate aboard their ship. A perennial playoff player was expected to turn into a contender upon his acquisition, but the last season and a half have been filled with no shortages of bumps between the peaks.

He was visibly uncomfortable during his debut season with the Knicks, eventually vocally criticizing then-head coach Tom Thibodeau's underutilization of the bench and his role players. Bridges has too much on-ball intrigue to be forced to sit in the corner all game, and as good as his defense has historically been between the gaps, he's no lockdown one-on-one bully.

Everyone assumed that with Mike Brown taking the helm and prioritizing a more diverse team-wide approach, Bridges would bounce back to his old two-way excellence. And while he did flash that help defense and release-valve scoring touch that the 2024-25 Knicks dearly missed, consistency issues have caught right back up with the star wing.

Karl-Anthony Towns has regularly attracted more eyes than any Knick when running through the likeliest big-name trade chips lining the roster, as his own low-points look uglier than they ever have amidst his own down-season, but Bridges is building some trade steam of his own. Despite the front office's direct messaging, it's widely believed that some key Knicks are more available than they're claiming, and the shaky, expensive wing is building steam as someone who could be on the move.

Bridges' Intriguing Contract

Bridges was as available as he was because he was approaching extension eligibility, and the Knicks, unwilling to let the asset walk after forking over so many draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets to bring him across town, gave him a four-year, $150 million offer sheet to ink.

His average annual salary of $37 million is a lot for a fourth starter, especially considering his unwillingness to challenge the rim and lack of defensive versatility as of late. But for a team that hasn't yet ruled out big-game hunting, that's a helpful contract figure for matching salaries and complying under strict league-wide trade rules.

He's good enough to star as the centerpiece for a trade, so long as he's accompanied by a few other small contracts in Pacome Dadiet or Guerschon Yabusele and some second-round draft capital. Such a package is lacking the long-term bets to entice the Milwaukee Bucks for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but gets a little bit more interesting if a third team is willing to step in and facilitate the mega-swap.

It's a tough look for the Knicks' front office that one of their big deals has come to this, even if nothing official has been reported on the matter. Bridges was stuck with admittedly-unfair expectations following the massive haul that it took to get him, and though he's been productive on many a box score, his lack of grit and inconsistencies on both ends of the floor grow increasingly untenable for a team trying to win an NBA title.

These are all complaints that have been aired out about Towns since last season, when he, too, changed the Knicks' identity in joining Bridges during that same summer. The center's own trade market is slowed by his more public-facing lowlights; the wing, conversely, is a less-battered asset.

Expect to see no shortage of mentions of him in trade deadline walkthroughs during this week and the next.

