Knicks' Mike Brown Praises Veteran in Face of Trade Rumors

The New York Knicks have finally broken a worrying four game losing streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, New York isn't out of the weeds yet, and time is running out to make a trade that will help bolster the bench going into a hopeful championship run.

One name that has consistently emerged in trade talks is veteran French forward Guerschon Yabusele. He had a stand out year on the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024-25, and was considered an offseason steal for the Knicks, but has failed to match that production.

Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown addresses the team prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.

Despite these rumors, Knicks head coach Mike Brown has nothing but good things to say about Yabusele after the team's win over the Clippers.

“Yabu was huge. The lineups that we faced warranted it. He was great defensively, he was aggressive — I love his aggressiveness. That’s something we’ve talked about a few times — if you’re able to catch the ball and make a quick decision, snap drive it, as quick as you are, as athletic as you are, go to dunk it. Go to dunk it. I don’t care if you miss it, whatever, go to dunk it because you’re more than capable of turning it over on people," Brown said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

"We need him to continue being aggressive if he can snap–drive it. Especially at his size, attacking the rim with aggression. And then we need him to rebound, that’s one of the big reasons he’s on the floor. For him to get out and help in that department, that was big," he continued.

Mike Brown Applauds Guerschon Yabusele Amid Trade Rumors

Brown, who replaced fired former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, clearly has a different approach than the former bench boss. While Thibodeau gave his starters the most minutes out of any team in the association, Brown has given his bench more time to shine.

Despite the Knicks' recent struggles, which clearly stem from missing starter Josh Hart due to an ankle injury, the bench has pulled off clutch antics and has had lots of opportunities to shine. While Yabusele's stats may be struggling, Brown gave his guys some much-earned praise and affirmed what his mission is as HC.

“I know our guys care. I know they want to win, and it’s my time to keep it real with them, tell the truth," he said. "But also coach them and show them confidence and strength during this time. And that’s while trying to help them, so that’s all I’m trying to do.”

