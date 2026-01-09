Knicks Could Swap Guerschon Yabusele for Clippers Veteran

When the New York Knicks acquired French power forward Guerschon Yabusele as their biggest get last offseason, no one expected the veteran EuroLeague champion to flop this hard.

After spending years playing overseas, Yabusele finally broke back into the NBA last year. With the Philadelphia 76ers, it looked like his American pro career was back on track. Now, the move has been regarded as a total letdown, with Yabusele's production dropping off dramatically. No one expected him to put up 50 points a game, but now Yabusele is widely viewed as trade capital for the Knicks, who are working with tight purse strings to make a run for the NBA Championship.

Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

To bring more reliable depth to the front court, the Knicks are now being urged to make a trade for Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum. ESPN's Zach Kram laid out exactly why the Knicks could use Batum and why he would be a good fit for the team that has struggled since their NBA Cup Championship.

Knicks Urged to Trade for Clippers' Nicolas Batum

“The Knicks’ depth has improved despite a disappointing showing from Guerschon Yabusele, whose scoring average has dropped from 11 points per game in Philadelphia last season to 3.2 in New York," he wrote.

"Trading for the Clippers’ Nicolas Batum would give the Knicks a more reliable veteran in the frontcourt, and it wouldn’t require a lot to acquire him, which is a necessity because New York can’t deal any of its future first-rounders after the Mikal Bridges blockbuster," Kram continued.

Batum first debuted in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2008, where he would play until 2015 (excluding 2011, when he signed a one-year contract with French basketball league team SLUC Nancy). Since 2015, he's been with the Charlotte Hornets, 76ers and spent two different stints with the Clippers. Throughout his long career, he's averaged 9.8 points, shot 37% from three and has a 43.6% career field goal percentage.

The Knicks could most certainly use the additional depth, even with Josh Hart set to return from injury soon. Despite being 37, Batum has proven himself a useful member of the Clippers' squad. However, Los Angeles is on a big upswing and may be more reticent to trade him than they would have been earlier in the season.

The Knicks may have to take a gamble and deal away a younger player on a two-way deal, such as Hukporti or Kevin McCullar Jr., as part of the trade package if they want to see Batum in the blue and orange.

