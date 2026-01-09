Knicks' Josh Hart Shares Concerning Detail on Ankle Injury

The New York Knicks have been without a vital player in guard Josh Hart, who has missed their last seven games with an ankle injury. While Hart seems nearer to returning than ever, he's sounding off on the injury timeline and hopes to return soon.

On the Roommates Show, Hart's podcast with Knicks captain Jalen Brunson, Hart said he would have expected to be return to the court by now if the sprain had happened on his other ankle.

"I'll be back at some point, we'll see," he said with a little chuckle. "I had a pretty good little sprain…If this was my left ankle I'm back by now because I’ve had some good ankle sprains on left ankle, but I haven't really had many good ankle sprains on my right. This was good one; after this I don't have many ligaments to sprain, so I'll be solid. We'll see. Hopefully back soon”

Josh "I'll be back at some point😆pretty good little sprain…If this was my left ankle I'm back by now bc I’ve had some good sprains on left but not many on right. This was good one; after this don't have many ligaments to sprain😆so I'll be solid. We'll see. Hopefully back soon” pic.twitter.com/6WdQ9YV2bI — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 9, 2026

Of course, fans don't want to hear Hart say his return is slated for "at some point." Last week, he was evaluated by team doctors and cleared for light work. He's set to be reevaluated as early as today, and SNY insider Ian Begley said on his own podcast that Hart should be back within a week. Begley also had good news about Landry Shamet, who has been since November with a right shoulder sprain.

Knicks Need Josh Hart Back ASAP

The Knicks have obviously been struggling without Hart on the court. They're 3-4 since he first suffered the injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day. All four loses were consecutive, and though the streak was broken against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 7, things are looking bad.

Reservist Miles McBride has been starting in Hart's place. McBride played valiant defense, particularly against Clippers guard James Harden, but the team is still hurting for Hart's return.

“I know I can be one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the NBA. I believe in myself, I believe that guarding really gets us going, gets us out in transition, which we did throughout the second half, which was really big for us," McBride said after the win against Los Angeles.

With Hart and Shamet set to be back soon and McBride back in his typical role as a bench player, the Knicks will almost definitely be back in better shape.They'll have to be in order to gain some ground against the Detroit Pistons, who have a four-game lead on the Knicks for first place in the East.

