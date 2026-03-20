Knicks' Miles McBride Continues Making Progress in Injury Recovery

The New York Knicks have been grinding through wins lately, and not in a clean way. Slow starts, cold shooting from the wings, too much weight on Jalen Brunson. A healthy Miles McBride back in the mix, at this point, would fix more than one problem.

Reporter Stefan Bondy of the New York Post shared a video on X showing McBride on the court before the Nets game, working out with Knicks assistants Jordan Brink, Peter Patton, and Mark Tyndale.

In the clip, McBride is near the three-point line, doing dribble work before finishing with a one-two step layup, then mixing in some floaters. For a guard coming back from core muscle surgery, that kind of movement is a very good sign.

Deuce McBride on the comeback trail, working with Knicks coaches Jordan Brink, Peter Patton and Mark Tyndale pic.twitter.com/YSgKEXIyOB — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) March 20, 2026

McBride has been out since late January, when the surgery took him off the floor during arguably the best stretch of his career. Before going down, he was averaging 12.9 points per game on 43.4 percent shooting from the field. When he was on the court, the Knicks looked more balanced, and his absence has quietly changed how the offense runs.

A couple of days before this footage surfaced, head coach Mike Brown told reporters that McBride was already taking contact. McBride himself has said he wants to be back before the playoffs, which begin in about a month.

Why Miles McBride Returning Before Playoffs Is Huge for the Knicks

The Mikal Bridges situation is what makes this feel more urgent than a typical injury update. Bridges has been cold for over a month now, averaging just 10.0 points per game over his last 10 outings. He has been benched in crunch time in multiple games, with Landry Shamet getting those minutes instead.

When defenses do not respect your starter's shot, they load up on Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and that is exactly what has been happening.

But McBride only changes that math if he comes back close to the player he was before the surgery. That version of McBride coming off the bench would open up driving lanes, free up Brunson, and give the Knicks a genuine scoring option who does not need the ball in his hands to be useful.

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The slow starts are the other piece. New York dug a 21-point hole against a shorthanded Warriors team before eventually pulling through. That kind of deficit is survivable in March. In the playoffs, against a team with a full rotation, it rarely is. A McBride who is sharp and in rhythm could be exactly the spark off the bench to flip those stretches early.

And if he comes back healthy and looking like himself while Bridges is still struggling, the conversation about the starting lineup becomes real. Brown has not been afraid to make tough calls this season, and the numbers would back him up.

The Knicks are the three seed in the East and still one of the better teams in the conference. A lot of that potential, though, depends on which McBride shows up, and how much time he gets to shake off the rust before it actually matters.

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