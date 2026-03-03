Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Ranks Second In Underrated Stat

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks probably don't realize they have one of the best-kept secrets in the league right at their bench. Mitchell Robinson, who plays limited minutes as a reserve, is secretly shooting numbers that most NBA starting centers can't even dream of.

After a tough injury period, Robinson has made a quick comeback and been an instant impact player. He's currently the second best player in the whole NBA in terms of offensive rebounds per game this season, and he is pulling it off in less than 20 minutes per ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

According to StatMuse, the top three offensive rebounders per game in the 2025-26 season are :

Dejounte Clingan (Portland) — 4.6 OREB/game in 27.6 MPG Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks) — 4.4 OREB/game in 19.4 MPG Rudy Gobert (Minnesota) — 3.9 OREB/game in 31.5 MPG

One​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ aspect that highlights Robinson's figure is the context. Clingan is on the court for 27.6 minutes per game, and Gobert records over 31, on the other side, Robinson is accomplishing all of this in fewer than 20 minutes. On a per-minute basis, it is nearly impossible to argue that Robinson is a better offensive rebounder in the league right now.

Over 44 games this season, Robinson is averaging 8.6 rebounds, 5.1 points, and an impressive 69.9% field goal percentage

The Hidden Impact and The Injury Battle

Robinson's value goes well beyond the box score. Even opposing coaches have taken notice. Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic summed it up perfectly ahead of a matchup with New York.

"They're a team that's contending for the championship…For us vs them the biggest thing's rebounding…offensive rebounding…The best rebounder on that team –– the best rebounder in the league –– is coming off the bench: Mitchell Robinson."

Raptors Darko Rajakovic on Knicks: "They're a team that's contending for the championship…For us vs them the biggest thing's rebounding…offensive rebounding…The best rebounder on that team––the best rebounder in the league––is coming off the bench: Mitchell Robinson" pic.twitter.com/m7ctcizd2M — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 3, 2026

His​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ availability has been a major part of the story this season. Robinson has been struggling with injuries over the last few years, but the Knicks designed a very targeted management plan for him, and it is showing great results. Head coach Mike Brown praised the team's medical ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌staff:

"We love the medical group that we have, Casey and Quentin and Anthony…starting with Mitch, because he's bought into this plan…the best thing almost anybody can have is their availability, and so to see him out there, as much as he's been out there, has been really good for us."

“Casey (Smith, VP, Sports Medicine), Quentin (Dolan, Sr. VP, Player Performance & Science Leader) & Anthony (Goenaga, Head Athletic Trainer)…they’ve spearheaded (it); I’ve got to give those guys a ton of credit.”



Mike Brown on NYK’s Mitch Robinson plan: pic.twitter.com/4wrhG17zcJ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 1, 2026

With the Knicks firmly in playoff contention, Robinson's glass-crashing ability off the bench could prove to be one of their most valuable weapons when the stakes are highest.

