Mitchell Robinson Perfectly Complements Knicks Star Big Man

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks have been dealing with defensive problems all season, and Karl-Anthony Towns' settling-in phase has further exposed their shortcomings.

Towns is undoubtedly a great shooter and a very versatile offensive player, but on the other hand, the Knicks have been struggling with his excessive fouling, inconsistent defensive presence, and interior vulnerability.

Mitchell Robinson provides a viable solution. His influence when he is on the court is just incredible. His defensive play and rim protection are so good that they allow Towns to focus more on offense without worrying too much about the defense. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Solving the Fouling Issue

Towns​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is presently the NBA leader in offensive fouls with 48 this season alone and throughout his career has been ejected 45 times after fouling out.

His fiery approach combined with a habit of hooking defenders in his drive, brings the referees to blow their whistles quite regularly. Robinson's deciding factor provides the Knicks with various options in their frontcourt lineup.

In situations where Towns gets into foul trouble early, Robinson can effortlessly take over and be the mainstay of the defense without compromising in terms of his protection of the rim. Hence, head coach Mike Brown can use Towns' time on the floor in a more tactical way and keep him ready for important ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌periods.

Creating Consistent Defensive Presence

Robinson's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ excellent shot-blocking and defense inside help Towns not have to be the only defensive leader.

In their December 19 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Robinson had a great game with 21 points and 16 rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting, showing how efficient he was.

If Robinson is guarding the inside, Towns can switch more freely on the outside without being afraid that the basket is left open. Such flexibility allows the Knicks to use more aggressive defensive ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌strategies.

Strengthening Interior Defense

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the periods of time when Robinson was out, the Knicks had a tough time defensively. Robinson's talent in blocking shots and his natural defensive instincts offer the rim protection that changes the Knicks' defense as a whole, making his absence so noticeable.

Towns should concentrate on his offensive capabilities like shooting from beyond the arc and causing mismatches on that side of the ball, while Robinson takes charge of the defense and does the unglamorous work.

Thus, the combination results in a balanced frontcourt where two players support each other's strengths and don't leave each other vulnerable to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌weaknesses.

