Knicks Must Dominate Early to Take Down Cavaliers

The New York Knicks had a strange stretch last week. An embarrassing sweep loss to the Pistons, a wild fourth-quarter comeback against the Rockets, then a gutsy win over the Bulls. Now comes another hard test.

Tonight at Rocket Arena, the Knicks (37-21) face a Cleveland Cavaliers side (36-22) that has quietly become one of the scariest teams in the East. Since acquiring James Harden before the trade deadline, the Cavs went 5-1 before dropping their last game to Oklahoma City.

The two teams met twice already this season, with the Knicks winning both, including a tight 126-124 Christmas Day game where both Brunson and Mitchell dropped 34 each. But that Cavaliers roster had no Harden. This is a different challenge.

How the Knicks Starting Five Stacks Up Against Cleveland

Look at both starting fives and the gap is clear. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are a solid unit. But the Cavs counter with Donovan Mitchell, Harden, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade.

Both Allen and Mobley stand above 6-foot-9. Every rebound near the paint becomes a war for New York. KAT and Mitchell Robinson will need to battle hard for boards because second-chance points against this offense are very costly.

Mitchell averages 28.6 points per game and Harden is adding 24.6 points and 8.2 assists. Getting either of them going early is a nightmare scenario. Their second unit has also been solid since the trade, so there is no real rest period for New York's defense.

On the Knicks side, Brunson and KAT have been the only consistent performers lately. OG and Mikal are talented, but the output has been up and down. OG was finding his rhythm again after his toe injury, and a strong showing from him tonight would change a lot.

What the Knicks Must Execute to Win This Game

Possession control is the biggest thing. The Cavs paint is packed with two of the tallest defenders in the league, so loose balls and turnovers will be punished fast. The Knicks are fourth in turnovers per game at 13.5, so the discipline is there. They just need to carry it into a hostile road environment.

On offense, Brunson needs to bring back what he had in that fourth quarter against Houston. He was getting into defenders with his handles, creating separation, and knocking down his own shots. That version of Brunson is very hard to guard.

Separately, the Knicks also need to run more of what worked through KAT and Alvarado. KAT set the screen, Alvarado drove hard toward the baseline, pulled two defenders with him, and Landry Shamet was left wide open. By the time the second defender rotated, it was already in. That kind of ball movement is what breaks this Cavs defense.

Defensively, the Knicks have to be locked in from the first possession. Jose Alvarado brings elite pressure off the bench and will matter in the tight moments. Even Brunson, who has quietly improved on that end and picked up three charges against the Rockets, has to keep that going tonight.

The Knicks beat the Cavs twice already this season, but that roster looked nothing like this one. Tonight everyone has to contribute. It cannot just be Brunson and KAT.

