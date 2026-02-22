Knicks Beat Rockets After Stunning Fourth-Quarter Comeback

After a thrilling game that swung wildly from blowout to buzzer-beater, the New York Knicks managed to overturn a third-quarter deficit of 18 points and beat the Houston Rockets 108–106 at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks, who had been trailing most of the game, showed great momentum and decision-making at key moments and eventually outscored Houston 33–15 in the final quarter to get the win.

Houston seemed to have control of the contest early on, as they started with a lot of energy and their starters scored efficiently.

Kevin Durant was the main threat for the Rockets, as he scored a team-high 30 points, while Tari Eason and Amen Thompson made sure the team had good spacing and also played defense very well.

On the other hand, New York’s starters did not really find a good rhythm for most of the game and were only able to get marginal help from OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns through three quarters.

However, the story of this game was not decided in the first three quarters; it was changed completely in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌fourth.

Fourth Quarter Drama

Feb 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Trailing​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ by 18 points early in the fourth quarter, the Knicks slowly but surely kicked things into gear. They set better screens, improved their spacing, and pretty much took advantage of those open looks that everyone expected them to get before the game even started.

A key sequence showcased this offensive discipline: Jose Alvarado made a move to the lane after a screen from KAT, attracted the defense and then dished the ball to a completely unguarded Landry Shamet, who nailed the three-pointer.

Instead of forcing isolation plays, the ball moved purposefully and at the right time, leading to good shots and slowly but surely closing the gap on the scoreboard.

During the fourth quarter, the Knicks' leader, Jalen Brunson, attacked defenders hard and confidently went inside, scoring 4/4 in the last quarter, including tough, closely guarded shots that sparked the game.

Moreover, on defense, he took three charges, thus highlighting his two-way game effectiveness. He was the man who kept the team in tight moments when the score difference was ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌minimal.

Composure Against Aggression

Coming​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ into the fourth quarter, the Rockets started well, they looked comfortable with their tries and were very aggressive at both ends.

However, Houston's intensity dropped as they got more fouls and turnovers, and their fourth-quarter shooting efficiency went down to only 27.8% while New York took over.

For the Knicks, the scores came from all the players: Towns sealed his strong drive to the basket, OG Anunoby was aggressive and caused problems defensively, and the bench players like Shamet and Alvarado chipped in with vital open shots.

This well-balanced tactic enabled New York to overturn a big deficit and gradually take over in the final moments.

In the end, New York's composure under pressure and their confidence in spacing, screens, and well-crafted shots made what seemed a probable defeat into a memorable victory away from ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌home.

Key Stats

Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns | 25 pts | 7 reb | 1 ast

Jalen Brunson | 20 pts | 3 reb | 6 ast

OG Anunoby | 20 pts | 2 reb | 1 ast

Rockets

Kevin Durant | 30 pts | 6 reb | 3 ast

Jabari Smith Jr. | 21 pts | 4 reb | 1 ast

Amen Thompson | 12 pts | 10 reb | 7 ast

