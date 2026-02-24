How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers: TV, Time and Streaming Info
In this story:
The New York Knicks (37-21) are heading one the road tonight for a huge Eastern Conference showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-22).
Currently, the Knicks are in third place in the East and just one game ahead of Cleveland in the standings. A win for the Knicks tonight, of course, is a major step towards securing a strong playoff seed.
Jalen Brunson and the team arrive at Rocket Arena riding a two-game winning streak and looking sharp. Since it's expected that Brunson (26.8 PPG) will be up against Donovan Mitchell (28.6 PPG), two of the NBA's highest scorers, this face-off of top scorers is something every Knicks fan should be looking forward to tonight.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCSN
- Live Stream: Peacock
- Radio (Knicks fans): SiriusXM Channel 86
Injury Report
New York Knicks
- Miles McBride: OUT (pelvic and core muscle surgery
Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Max Strus: OUT (left foot Jones fracture)
Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby are all healthy and looking at the past games, they are expected to start for New York tonight.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers: 2025-26 Season Series
The Knicks have really had the upper hand in their head-to-head series this season, having a quite comfortable 2-0 lead over Cleveland. New York rolled over the series with an overpowering 119-111 victory on October 23 and then sealed it with a heart-stopping 126-124 Christmas Day thriller, both victories coming at Madison Square Garden.
Today is Game 3 and the only away game for the Knicks in this series as they are heading to the Rocket Arena to try and finish a perfect series and deliver a strong message to the rest of the Eastern Conference.
Recent Form
The Knicks look great heading into tonight's game. Karl-Anthony Towns went off for 28 points and 11 boards in their 105-99 victory over the Bulls, that's his 39th double-double this season.
Brunson is orchestrating the offense on an elite level, and the Knicks have a two-game winning streak as they face this tough road challenge.
The Cavaliers are currently on a 2-1 record in their last three games. They destroyed the Nets 112-84 and beat the Hornets 118-113 in a close game before losing their last game - a 121-113 defeat to the Thunder.
Cleveland will typically win when they score well offensively; however, the loss to the Thunder showed a bit of a defensive weakness that the Knicks could take advantage of tonight.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jayesh Pagar is currently pursuing Sports Journalism from the London School of Journalism and brings four years of experience in sports media coverage. He has contributed extensively to NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football content.