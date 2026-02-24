How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers: TV, Time and Streaming Info

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks (37-21) are heading one the road tonight for a huge Eastern Conference showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-22).

Currently, the Knicks are in third place in the East and just one game ahead of Cleveland in the standings. A win for the Knicks tonight, of course, is a major step towards securing a strong playoff seed.

Jalen Brunson and the team arrive at Rocket Arena riding a two-game winning streak and looking sharp. Since it's expected that Brunson (26.8 PPG) will be up against Donovan Mitchell (28.6 PPG), two of the NBA's highest scorers, this face-off of top scorers is something every Knicks fan should be looking forward to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tonight.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026​

Tuesday, February 24, 2026​ Time: 7:30 p.m. ET​

7:30 p.m. ET​ Venue: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio​

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio​ TV Channel: MSG, NBCSN​

MSG, NBCSN​ Live Stream: Peacock​

Peacock​ Radio (Knicks fans): SiriusXM Channel 86​

Injury Report

New York Knicks

Miles McBride: OUT (pelvic and core muscle surgery

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Max Strus: OUT (left foot Jones fracture)

Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby are all healthy and looking at the past games, they are expected to start for New York tonight.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: 2025-26 Season Series

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks have really had the upper hand in their head-to-head series this season, having a quite comfortable 2-0 lead over Cleveland. New York rolled over the series with an overpowering 119-111 victory on October 23 and then sealed it with a heart-stopping 126-124 Christmas Day thriller, both victories coming at Madison Square Garden.

Today is Game 3 and the only away game for the Knicks in this series as they are heading to the Rocket Arena to try and finish a perfect series and deliver a strong message to the rest of the Eastern ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Conference.

Recent Form

Feb 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown directs his team against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks look great heading into tonight's game. Karl-Anthony Towns went off for 28 points and 11 boards in their 105-99 victory over the Bulls, that's his 39th double-double this season.

Brunson is orchestrating the offense on an elite level, and the Knicks have a two-game winning streak as they face this tough road ‍challenge.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Cavaliers are currently on a 2-1 record in their last three games. They destroyed the Nets 112-84 and beat the Hornets 118-113 in a close game before losing their last game - a 121-113 defeat to the Thunder.

Cleveland will typically win when they score well offensively; however, the loss to the Thunder showed a bit of a defensive weakness that the Knicks could take advantage of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tonight.

