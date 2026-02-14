Knicks Must Fix Three Major Problems During All-Star Break

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are going into the All-Star break on a high note as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 35-20 record and just crushed the 76ers by 49 points. However, a true contender needs to use this week to tweak a few stats that can make a difference in the playoffs.

Jose Alvarado embodies that mentality perfectly. The Brooklyn native mentioned that he is still going to the practice facility to get more shots and become more comfortable with the Knicks' offense and defense.

Let's look at the issues that the Knicks need to work on for real quick.

Perimeter Defense Breakdowns

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks' main issue has been perimeter defense. Opposing teams are easily getting past their first defender, and when help arrives late, the opponents are able to knock down wide-open 3-pointers.

The problem gets worse when Jalen Brunson is on the floor, as opponents constantly target him and force rotations that leave shooters open.

The Solution: The coaching staff should work on screening, communication and hedge-and-recover drills during the break.

Getting Mitchell Robinson fully fit will be a big plus for the overall defense, but the guards also need to fight through screens more rigorously.

Alvarado's arrival should be a boost here, considering his toughness and energy that can disrupt the ballhandler's flow before they get ‍downhill.

No Secondary Playmaker Behind Brunson

Feb 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When ‍Brunson is sitting or he gets stuck off-ball, the Knicks simply don't get enough good shots to score.

Mikal Bridges is not a true playmaker, and Josh Hart's injury earlier this season revealed how weak they are at creating shots for others.

The offense just freezes with the Knicks, which leads to frustration shots and turnovers.

Well, this can be solved. The break is an opportunity for Tyler Kolek and Alvarado to take major steps in playmaking.

Both of them need to get more runs of pick-and-rolls and make quick decisions. The coaching staff should also create more off-ball moves for Brunson so that he is not always standing in the corner while others have the ball.

Developing chemistry with the second unit now will be the key to winning playoff games later ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌on.

Inconsistent Bench Production

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks' bench is like a roller coaster that has peaks and lows all over the season. Even the Pacers' bench defeated New York's reserves 43-18 just before the break.

When one or two rotation players are out, the depth chart thins fast and the starters get overworked.

This break allows bench players like Alvarado, Kolek and Landry Shamet to become familiar with the system without the stress of a game. Besides, five-on-five scrimmages and situational drills will surely create a bond of trust between Coach Mike Brown and his players coming off the bench.

After the break, if the bench can give the starters a consistent scoring support of 25-30 points, the latter can be relieved of the pressure as they head into the playoff ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌push.

