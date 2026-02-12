Knicks' Jose Alvarado Reveals All-Star Break Plans

Most​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA players will be relaxing and enjoying their break during the upcoming All-Star break, but the New York Knicks' new guard in Jose Alvarado seems to be planning something else entirely.

The Brooklyn native is not planning to rest and will instead work hard at the team's practice area.

Alvarado is clearly making a statement that he is ready to work hard to fit in with his new team.

It's the 27-year-old guard's main priority to be on the court, making plays, and getting in line with his new teammates even though he has little time to practice and develop chemistry with ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌them.

No Days Off for Knicks' Hometown Kid

"No break for me I'm going to try to stay here, get a lot of reps in. Just get comfortable with everything - offense, defense. Just get a good rhythm," Alvarado said, per SNY's Ian Begley. "Because once I start doing that I can be a little bit more like myself."​

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ kind of dedication tells a lot about Alvarado's character and work ethic, as well as how well he understands the situation.

In fact, New York traded Dalen Terry alongside two second-round picks to get him from the New Orleans Pelicans, which means they see him as a good addition to their guard rotation for a playoff run.

Still, the fact that he is joining a team already in contention halfway through the season means that there will be some different kinds of challenges, especially since there is a lack of practice time. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

MSG Debut Shows Flashes and Growing Pains

Feb 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alvarado​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ scored 4 points and handed out five assists in 18 minutes in the Knicks' overtime loss to Indiana before going off for 26 points in a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 11.

His defensive intensity against the Pacers was obvious from the start, as he went to the floor to fight for a loose ball after poking it away from Pascal Siakam.

"Obviously playing for the Knicks is a huge thing for everybody. But I'm literally a kid from the same streets that the fans are. Just to be a part of everything, it's a blessing," Alvarado said, per Begley.

"But it was something that I had to get used to and now I finally got it out the way and now let's get the ball rolling."

"I've gotta get used to playing with JB, KAT, everybody involved. So it's a learning process but it's gonna keep getting better," Alvarado explained.

Alvarado's dedication to mastering the Knicks' system could prove invaluable come playoff time.

