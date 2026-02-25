Knicks Player Rankings Too Flattering for Inconsistent Play
The New York Knicks are one of the NBA teams with the most talent-packed rosters. The Ringer's latest updated Top 100 player rankings, released on February 24, clearly confirmed this, with five Knicks making the list.
However, the uncomfortable truth is, a team having five players on a prestigious top 100 list is almost insignificant if they fail to convert that star power into consistent, winning basketball at the crucial time.
The Ringer's latest Top 100 rankings feature five Knicks across the board:
- #12: Jalen Brunson
- #31: Karl-Anthony Towns
- #39: OG Anunoby
- #57: Mikal Bridges
- #75: Josh Hart
This trio looks pretty great if you just look at their stats. Brunson is a three-time All Star and the main source of offense here. KAT is a very strong player at the center position with a pretty good three-point shot conversion percentage.
OG Anunoby is definitely one of the top wing defenders in the NBA. Bridges gives the team a lot of flexibility on both ends of the court, and Hart is that same kind of desperately energetic, hard-working player that every championship team requires.
Even though those players are on the top 100 list, the Knicks are 37-22 and third in the Eastern Conference. Good? Yes, but nowhere near dominant.
The Rankings Flatter More Than They Reflect
Let's get honest. This Knicks team does not, in any way, resemble a team with five top-100 players on the roster. Their 109-94 defeat to the Cavaliers was a harsh demonstration of that fact.
If anyone thinks the Knicks' offense was just cold in that third quarter, the performances from the players in those 12 minutes were pathetic. The Knicks' almost unbelievable 3-of-24 from the field, including 1-of-12 from three, and just 11 outlet points in 12 minutes. Cleveland outscored them 23-11 in the period, pushed the lead to 18, and never looked back. A team with five top-100 players should not go cold like that against anyone.
OG Anunoby, ranked 39th, returned against the Pistons from a toe injury on February 19, and the post-injury struggles are evident. In his last four games, he is averaging only 10.5 points, shooting 34.7% and an absolutely horrible 16% from three. A player of his caliber simply cannot afford to be a non-factor even if he is still recovering.
Mikal Bridges keeps on being the most frustrating and perplexing Knick. He shot 6-of-17 against Cleveland alone, but that performance is not a single night thing. His performances range from reliable to invisible, and for a No. 57-ranked player, that inconsistency is a real problem.
Jayesh Pagar is currently pursuing Sports Journalism from the London School of Journalism and brings four years of experience in sports media coverage. He has contributed extensively to NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football content.