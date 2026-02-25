Knicks Player Rankings Too Flattering for Inconsistent Play

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are one of the NBA teams with the most talent-packed rosters. The Ringer's latest updated Top 100 player rankings, released on February 24, clearly confirmed this, with five Knicks making the list.

However, the uncomfortable truth is, a team having five players on a prestigious top 100 list is almost insignificant if they fail to convert that star power into consistent, winning basketball at the crucial ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌time.

The Ringer's latest Top 100 rankings feature five Knicks across the board:

#12: Jalen Brunson

#31: Karl-Anthony Towns

#39: OG Anunoby

#57: Mikal Bridges

#75: Josh Hart

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ trio looks pretty great if you just look at their stats. Brunson is a three-time All Star and the main source of offense here. KAT is a very strong player at the center position with a pretty good three-point shot conversion percentage.

OG Anunoby is definitely one of the top wing defenders in the NBA. Bridges gives the team a lot of flexibility on both ends of the court, and Hart is that same kind of desperately energetic, hard-working player that every championship team requires.

Even though those players are on the top 100 list, the Knicks are 37-22 and third in the Eastern Conference. Good? Yes, but nowhere near ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌dominant.

The Rankings Flatter More Than They Reflect

Let's get honest. This Knicks team does not, in any way, resemble a team with five top-100 players on the roster. Their 109-94 defeat to the Cavaliers was a harsh demonstration of that fact.​

If anyone thinks the Knicks' offense was just cold in that third quarter, the performances from the players in those 12 minutes were pathetic. The Knicks' almost unbelievable 3-of-24 from the field, including 1-of-12 from three, and just 11 outlet points in 12 minutes. Cleveland outscored them 23-11 in the period, pushed the lead to 18, and never looked back. A team with five top-100 players should not go cold like that against anyone.​

Feb 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

OG Anunoby, ranked 39th, returned against the Pistons from a toe injury on February 19, and the post-injury struggles are evident. In his last four games, he is averaging only 10.5 points, shooting 34.7% and an absolutely horrible 16% from three. A player of his caliber simply cannot afford to be a non-factor even if he is still recovering.

Mikal Bridges keeps on being the most frustrating and perplexing Knick. He shot 6-of-17 against Cleveland alone, but that performance is not a single night thing. His performances range from reliable to invisible, and for a No. 57-ranked player, that inconsistency is a real problem.​

