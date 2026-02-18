Knicks Have Blueprint to Shut Down Eastern Conference Contender

The New York Knicks have looked like a totally different team over their last 12 games, bouncing back in a big way from a brutal 11-game stretch.

Losers in nine out of 11 games prior to finishing the first half on a high note, winning 10 out of 12, the biggest turnaround for the Knicks has come on the defensive end. All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is spearheading the change, and his teammates are following suit.

Alas, shutting down lowly teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards is one thing. Completely dominating a contender such as the Boston Celtics, on their home court nonetheless, is different.

That is what New York did on Super Bowl Sunday, going into TD Garden and winning 111-89. It is the fewest points the Celtics have scored in a game at home under head coach Joe Mazzulla, as they had no answer for a suffocating Knicks defense.

Knicks have figured out how to stop Celtics offense

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While some people will chalk this loss up to a one-off disappointment, shutting down the Celtics has become a trend for New York. Boston has the second-best offensive rating in the NBA thus far in the 2025-26 season and was second during the 2024-25 campaign.

However, since facing each other in the 2025 NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Knicks have had the number of their Atlantic Division rivals. They have figured something out game plan-wise to take the Celtics out of rhythm.

Since their playoff series began in May 2025, the four lowest-scoring games for Boston have all come against New York.

The Celtics 5 worst offensive performances since may 2025 against ANY team:



81 vs NYK (Game 6 ECSF)

89 vs NYK (Yesterday)

90 vs NYK (Game 2 ECSF)

95 vs NYK (NBA tip-off)

95 vs SAS (1/10/26)



Knicks seem to have cracked the code to the Celtics offense (2nd in Offensive Rating) https://t.co/tHcr5MrbGq pic.twitter.com/cuh6UMcQLZ — RunUp🔶💙 (@RunUpNYK) February 9, 2026

The Knicks built their roster to combat a Celtics team that won the 2024 NBA Finals. It is why they acquired OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, to match up with their style of play.

It worked, with New York defeating Boston in six games to officially end their title defense. What has helped the Knicks create an edge in those games? Their 3-point defense.

Knicks have slowed down Celtics' torrid 3-point shooting

Dec 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket past New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half at the TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In the game on Feb. 8, the Cetlics made only 17% of their 3-point attempts, shooting seven of 41. That is the lowest shooting percentage from long range Boston has had in a single game this season and the fewest makes, only the third time they failed to make double-digit 3-pointers.

It was more of the same in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. In three of their victories over the Celtics, New York held them to 25% shooting from distance twice and 30% once. 37.5% was the best Boston did against the Knicks in a single game that series.

Along with the 17% shooting in their most recent meeting, in the first victory New York had over their rivals in the 2025-26 regular season, in which they won 105-95, they held the Celtics to 34.1% shooting.

The Celtics shot just 17% from three yesterday, their worst mark of the season pic.twitter.com/a8R8dRUJsk — ALL NBA Podcast (@ALLCITY_NBA) February 9, 2026

Even in the game that the Knicks lost this year to Boston, they still did a great job of running them off the 3-point line. In the Dec. 2 matchup, New York lost 123-117 but held their opponent to 32.5% shooting from long distance.

It is easier said than done, but slowing down the Celtics from 3-point range is key to beating them. The Knicks have struggled at times this season containing their opponent’s 3-point shooting, but their game plan has clicked when facing off against one of the teams that could be in their way en route to the NBA Finals this season.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!