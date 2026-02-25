Knicks Suffer Embarrassing Road Loss to Cavaliers

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a closely contested first half, the New York Knicks faced a 109-94 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game that gradually slipped away.

The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, left it to the final quarter but could not equal the score with the Cavaliers, who outscored them in the third quarter and were well spread in their attack throughout the game.

New York gave some glimpses of their potential early on, but a night of poor shooting and giving away the ball at the wrong times were too many hurdles to overcome for the Knicks as the Cavs continued to increase their lead after the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌break.

Both​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ teams came on the court with high energy. Josh Hart got the Knicks in the scoring book with a short jumper off a Karl-Anthony Towns assist, but Cleveland quickly answered with threes from Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell.

As we always know, Brunson takes up the charge, and he did the same in the first quarter. He nailed a 23-foot three-pointer off a Hart assist to reduce the Knicks' deficit to one, and Mikal Bridges followed with a simple mid-range jumper to keep the score close. Nevertheless, Dean Wade made a three-pointer at the buzzer, leaving Cleveland ahead 35-26 after one.

The Knicks made some progress in the second quarter. Towns scored a couple of points and did an and-one layup to round off the lead cut. Jose Alvarado came off the bench and motivated the team, finding Mitchell Robinson for an alley-oop dunk and later scoring on a driving floater.

Brunson nailed a deep three-pointer near the end of the half, and Bridges scored a jumper just before the break. Nonetheless, Cleveland still had the upper hand and went into halftime with a 60-54 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌lead.

Cavaliers Dominate Third Quarter

Feb 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ game changed in the third quarter when Cleveland completely took over. The half started with James Harden hitting a jumper, and Jarrett Allen controlled the inside with second-chance points and powerful finishes. OG Anunoby came back momentarily with a three, but Harden and Dennis Schroder got the ball rolling for a quick response to extend the lead.

Harden’s 3-pointer from deep pushed it to 76-63, and the Cavaliers’ defense made the Knicks take several shots that missed, thus ending the quarter 83-65.

The fourth quarter saw New York grabbing a few points through 3-pointers by Jose Alvarado and Josh Hart, but Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley responded perfectly, therefore securing an easy Cleveland 109-94 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌victory.

