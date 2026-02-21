Knicks Stars Take Accountability After Another Loss to Pistons

Three games. Three losses. All by double digits. The Detroit Pistons have had the New York Knicks' number all season, and the 126-111 loss at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 19 was just the latest reminder that something isn't clicking against Detroit.

The game actually started well. New York jumped out to a 9-2 lead, and for a moment it felt like this one could be different. Then Cade Cunningham happened. He finished with 42 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds, and the Knicks had no answer for him at any point in the night.

Brunson and Towns showed up, sure. But when your three other starters combine for 27 points and the team shoots 8-of-35 from three, it doesn't matter much. That's just not enough to beat the best team in the East.

How Did the Knicks React to Losing to Detroit Again?

Speaking with reporters post-game, as seen in a video posted by SNY, Brunson was straightforward.

"Yeah, I mean, I think today was obviously not as bad as the first two. But I mean, it's not up to our standards."

"Just not up to our standards"



Jalen Brunson after the Knicks' 126-111 loss to the Pistons, their third loss in three tries against Detroit this season: pic.twitter.com/FFIlkxu7pn — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 20, 2026

On Cunningham specifically, he didn't look for excuses:

"Cade's a great player. Obviously, we scouted against him. He's obviously a priority. But great players have big games. And we didn't slow him down fast enough. Or even at all."

KAT echoed that accountability.

"The theater is fair and square every time. Tonight I haven't seen as many fighters showing in the first two, but there's no more victories, nor was there in New York on Sunday. But, you know, we've got a lot of film and we're seeing each other in the playoffs, so we've got to be ready."

What Do the Knicks Think About a Potential Playoff Rematch With Detroit?

Last season, New York went 1-3 against Detroit in the regular season, then knocked them out in six games in the first round. The players know that history, and they're not pretending this sweep doesn't matter either.

Reporter James L. Edwards III noted on X that Brunson pushed back against brushing this record aside, saying simply: "It's a new year."

In a video posted by SNY, KAT addressed it directly.

"I mean, it means a lot. I think it does, it builds the confidence going into that playoff series. And also, you have great film to see what did work against our team and against their team. I think that any game is important in the regular season. I know you're talking about seeing them in the playoffs, but you gotta get there first."

Karl-Anthony Towns believes regular season games against an opponent "mean a lot" should you face off against that team in the playoffs:



"It builds a confidence going into a series...you also have great film to see what did work" pic.twitter.com/NFus2rZ1v0 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 20, 2026

Alvarado kept it simple. "Playoffs is a whole different ball game. I mean, we're not gonna sit here and say, just because they beat us in regular season, we can't, we're not thinking like that. I don't think like that. So, I mean, when it counts, that's when it matters, so we're gonna play like that."

Jose Alvarado doesn't believe that the Knicks' lack of success against the Pistons would have any impact in the playoffs:



"Playoffs is a whole different ballgame. We're not going to sit here and say, 'oh, they beat us in the regular season...' We're not thinking like that." pic.twitter.com/vGOP6lDaFx — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 20, 2026

The mindset is there, and the playoff history gives them reason to believe. But the regular season still has a story to tell, and right now it's not a flattering one. Getting to the playoffs healthy and sharp is the first order of business. The Houston Rockets come to the Garden next.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!