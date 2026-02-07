One Aspect of Jose Alvarado's Skillset the Knicks Desperately Need

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was one of the most clever decisions the New York Knicks could've made at the trade deadline: acquiring Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 6-foot guard may not be the kind to get the spotlight with flashy stats, but he definitely brings something that New York has been lacking all season: a scrappy defender who can turn the game around with his hands and his overall energy.

This year, Alvarado has put up 7.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game, but these stats alone are not indicative of his true value.

Over his career, he has averaged 1.1 steals per game, showing reliability, and his defensive influence is really much greater than just a few numbers.

The Knicks needed exactly this kind of chaos off the bench.

The "Grand Theft Alvarado" Move

Alvarado's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ go-to weapon is his sneak steal, and it has risen to the league's unique status. He simply hides in a corner or stays along the baseline after the baskets have been scored, he literally vanishes from his opponents' sight when they continue the game.

Then he walks up behind unsuspecting guards and strips them clean.

Garden gonna go CRAZY for Alvarado’s first “hide ‘n sneak” steal pic.twitter.com/CvXSeEPT1Z — Brett Hanfling (@Brett_Hanfling) February 5, 2026

One​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ of the most memorable instances was during the 2022 playoffs when he stole the ball from Chris Paul by using this same move.

Even experienced veteran point guards get confused by him. The maneuver is not a trick, but a consistent pattern that works due to his timing and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌positioning.

Point-of-Attack Pressure

Besides​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ these standout plays, Alvarado is really good at on-ball defense in the pick-and-roll situations. He drops very low in the defensive stance, positions ball-handler so that the help defender is most effective, and he is fast in recovering after being screened.

Alvarado goes over screens versus pull-up shooters, and he's not scared of coming from the nail to steal the ball. His defensive efforts create fast-break opportunities, and he is very good at taking deep threes in those situations before the defense can get organized.​

Perfect Fit for Knicks' Identity

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown coaches against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks already developed a defensive identity around OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges. Alvarado just adds another dimension of that same grit. He is a perfect fit for Brown's system.

New York's second unit gets a surge of energy right away. Alvarado can take Jalen Brunson's spot while still applying defensive pressure, or even run alongside him in smaller lineups when the Knicks want to create maximum chaos.

Against Eastern Conference guards like Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, or Donovan Mitchell, having another defender who can harass them for 20 minutes per game changes everything.

And guess what? Alvarado is a New York native who already had for steals at the Garden back in 2022 when he was still with the Pelicans.

The Knicks have had their eyes on this footage for a long time. They get to put it to use ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌now!

