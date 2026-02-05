Knicks Acquire Jose Alvarado in Trade Deadline Deal With Pelicans
A New York native is en route to join the Knicks at the trade deadline, as the team reportedly acquired veteran guard Jose Alvarado in a swap with the Pelicans, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
Alvarado hails from Brooklyn and attended high school in Queens, so it’ll be a homecoming for the 27-year-old at the trade deadline.
In exchange for Alvarado, the Knicks sent Dalen Terry, two second-round picks and cash considerations to New Orleans. New York only just acquired Terry on Wednesday from the Bulls in a trade that saw Guerschon Yabusele dealt to Chicago. Now, Terry has been re-routed to the Pelicans, while the Knicks land a solid two-way guard in Alvarado.
Alvarado has played his entire career with the Pelicans since he debuted in 2021-22. This season, he’s appeared in 41 games off the bench and has averaged 7.9 points and 3.1 assists while shooting at a 41.8% clip. He figures to serve as the Knicks’ backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson.
