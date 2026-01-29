Jalen Brunson Is Underrated Compared To Other Knicks Greats

When ranking players as far as their greatness, the core aspects that surround that discussion are individual accomplishments (MVPs, DPOYs, scoring titles, All-NBA teams, All-Stars, etc.), team success (championships, deep playoff runs, high regular-season seeds), and dominance with longevity.

Although still in his prime and active for the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson’s performance places him firmly in the discussion as a top-five Knick of all time, a status that is not being widely recognized.

Dominance and longevity

Currently, Brunson is only 29 years old, which is technically considered the early part of one's prime. This season, he is playing at a high level individually, averaging 27.6 ppg with 6.0 apg. To go along with the Knicks being third in the Eastern Conference, they also won the NBA Cup.

Given Brunson's remaining prime years, why does he already deserve top-five status alongside Carmelo Anthony, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Willis Reed, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, and Patrick Ewing? Let’s examine the main argument: his immediate impact and sustained excellence set him apart from the rest.

Brunson is in his fourth season with the Knicks, and right when he arrived, he began to build his case. From 2022 to 2025, the Knicks have been to the playoffs every season as a top 5 seed. Each year has resulted in a conference finals or semifinals appearance.

That is consistent.

Individual success

When Brunson joined the Knicks ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, he was coming over from the Dallas Mavericks, where he was not even looked at as a star. So, upon his arrival in New York, there was high criticism, bright lights, and a passionate fanbase with high expectations waiting for him. The city will either make or break you. Brunson chose to use this as an opportunity to raise his stock.

In four seasons with the Knicks, he has earned three All-Star appearances and two All-NBA second-team selections. This season, he will more than likely capture another All-NBA selection in a highly driven point guard league.

Each season with the Knicks, he has averaged at least 24 ppg while averaging shooting splits of 47/38/81. Over the past three years in the playoffs, his scoring and assist numbers jumped up to 29.9 ppg and 6.8 apg. This shows that he is consistent and elevates his game when it matters the most.

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) smiles after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Team success in playoff runs

Regardless of the false narrative, the Eastern Conference is not weak. They are just not a top-heavy conference with two dominant teams while the other 5-7 teams in the playoff hunt are considered mediocre to below average.

Under Brunson, the Knicks have been able to take out the top teams in the Eastern Conference in the playoffs, such as the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers in recent years. The main team that the Knicks haven’t found success against is the Indiana Pacers.

To be a top team in the Eastern Conference each season highlights how consistent the Knicks are, which is tied to Brunson's play and leadership.

Comparing Brunson to other Knicks legends

New York is a city rich with basketball history. Any great player for the Knicks is in the record books. When comparing Brunson in his short stint with the Knicks, he stands out. Overall, when evaluating the core aspects above, only Patrick Ewing, Willis Reed and Walt "Clyde" Fraizer seem to have the full resume that overshadows Brunson throughout the franchise's history.

Carmelo Anthony, while his individual numbers are as good as anyone who has ever put on a Knicks jersey, doesn’t match Brunson's playoff success. From 2013 to 2017, going without a playoff berth was tough to swallow for Anthony. Of course, there were coaching changes and movements of players that impacted the Knicks at that time. However, Brunson has always been consistent in making the playoffs and making a run. That should count for something, so he should get the nod over Anthony.

While Earl Monroe definitely could be ranked in front of Brunson because of the 1973 championship, he played a secondary role behind Fraizer. Monroe was able to get a couple of All-Star nominations with the Knicks, but didn’t receive any All-NBA nominations, with most of his productivity coming with his other team, the Baltimore Hawks.

This is something that more people, especially Knicks fans, should take notice of. This could be something special within the next couple of years if Brunson could lead the Knicks to the ultimate goal: a Championship.

