One Ugly Stat Explains Knicks' Loss to Thunder

It seems like such a small thing. A missed free throw here, two missed free throws there. But when you look at the New York Knicks' last 25 games, a clear and uncomfortable pattern begins to emerge. Every time this team struggles from the free-throw line in a close game, they end up on the wrong side of the final score.

Against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 4, the Knicks shot 16-of-22 from the free-throw line. They lost 103-100. Six missed free throws. Three-point defeat. The math is brutal in its simplicity.

The numbers from the last 25 games paint a damning picture. In almost every close loss this season, the free throw line has played a direct role:

vs. Cleveland (L 94-109): Knicks shot 14-of-21 (66.7%) from the line. Mitchell Robinson went a brutal 1-of-4.

vs Pistons (L 111-126): Knicks shot 21-of-28 (75.0%). Robinson again struggled at 3-of-6, and even Landry Shamet went just 4-of-6.

vs. Indiana OT (L 134-137): Knicks shot 20-of-27 (74.1%). Shamet went 0-of-2 in overtime.

vs. Phoenix (L 99-106): Knicks shot 19-of-25 (76.0%). Robinson went 1-of-4 again.

vs. OKC (L 100-103): Knicks shot 16-of-22 (72.7%).

New York currently ranks 12th in the league in free-throw percentage at 78.3%. Last year, it was almost 80%, although for some fans, it's just a 2% drop. But if you are considering any team as a Finals contender, those lost dozens of points mean a lot.

In ‍the playoffs, margins can be razor-thin. A lot of fouls are called by referees in late-game situations. Opponents play smart and deploy deliberate hack tactics against weak free throw shooters. Every single miss becomes magnified.

The Robinson Problem

Mar 3, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during a break in the action against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Although Robinson did not play against the Thunder, the free-throw issue can't be addressed without talking about his struggles. The big man has been one of the most unreliable free-throw shooters in the entire NBA this season, converting at just around 39% from the line.

Against the Cavaliers, he went 1-of-4. Against the Pistons, he was 3-of-6. That is five missed free throws in just two games from one player.

Robinson had addressed his struggles honestly:

"I don't get shots up like that. I just do a lot of lay-ups, hook shots, stuff like that, If you don't get shots, you don't know how it is," he said, per the New York Post. "You're not comfortable with it. So it's just like — you got to get some shots up. I do it in the summertime, and I'm straight. And I just get away from it."

It is a fair and self-aware answer. But here is the problem: the playoffs do not care about explanations.

