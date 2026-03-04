Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Gets Honest About Free Throw Struggles

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has never been great at the free throw line. But this season, at just 39.3 percent, even he knows it has gone too far. And for the first time, he's giving a real explanation for why.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post spoke to Robinson, where the center pointed to something simple but easy to miss: he barely shoots anything outside the paint during practice. The workouts are built around his role, so it's mostly layups, screens, and put-backs.

"I don't get shots up like that. I just do a lot of lay-ups, hook shots, stuff like that," Robinson said. "If you don't get shots, you don't know how it is. You're not comfortable with it. So it's just like — you got to get some shots up. I do it in the summertime, and I'm straight. And I just get away from it."

He backed it up with a number. As a rookie, Robinson shot 60 percent from the line. He was getting outside shots in back then. Every year since, as his role locked in and practice reps became more paint-focused, the percentage has dropped.

"Like I said before, when I was getting up shots, rookie year, I was 60 percent," he said. "So if I get shots up, everything will be alright. Until then, it is what it is."

For Robinson, it is not just about free throw practice specifically. It is about the overall feel of shooting that carries over. Without that, the muscle memory simply is not there when he steps to the line.

"If you're not shooting shots — even if you're not going to shoot them in the game, it's still good to have that muscle memory like that," Robinson said. "And also confidence (comes) with it, too. It goes hand in hand."

Mitchell Robinson Is Still One of the Knicks' Best Weapons

Feb 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The free throw issues are real, and if teams start hacking him in the playoffs the way Boston did last spring, it becomes a serious problem. But it would be wrong to look at Robinson's season and see only the misses at the line.

In under 20 minutes a night, he is averaging 5.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. The Knicks have been sitting him in back-to-backs all season to protect his ankle, and so far the plan has worked. He has already played more games than in either of the past two seasons.

The offensive rebounding has been at a historic level. Robinson is doing things on the glass that barely any player has ever done at his minute total, giving New York extra possessions on a near-nightly basis off the bench.

The free throw question will follow him into the playoffs. At 39.3 percent, opponents will keep fouling him, and the Knicks will have to decide how much he plays in tight games. But the explanation Robinson gave is honest, and fixable, if the team adjusts how his practice time is structured before April gets here.

