Overlooked Knicks NBA Cup MVP Deserves Recognition

The New York Knicks were able to defeat the San Antonio Spurs in the Emirates NBA Cup Championship, winning their first trophy in over 50 years.

1973 was the last time the Knicks won a championship in any fashion. Despite the game not counting in the standings or on their stat ledgers, it was one that players were taking very seriously. A lot of money was at stake, and players at the end of the bench were certainly happy to see their teammates handle business on the court.

To the surprise of no one, it was star point guard Jalen Brunson leading the way for New York. He scored 25 points with eight assists and four rebounds in 41 minutes of play to help defeat the Spurs.

The NBA Cup MVP Award that he was given was certainly earned. Brunson scored at least 25 points in all six cup games that he played in, averaging 33.5 points, 6.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 55% from the field.

OG Anunoby deserved NBA Cup MVP consideration

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) dribbles the ball past San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the second half during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He was a no-brainer selection for the MVP award, and the voting was nearly unanimous. However, there was one player who appeared on the ballot who certainly deserved recognition for his performance: OG Anunoby.

Near unanimous NBA Cup MVP vote for NYK’s Jalen Brunson: pic.twitter.com/e7QHv6qB3L — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 17, 2025

Steve McGehee of News 9 was the only member of the media panel who voted on the Emirates NBA Cup MVP award who didn’t vote for Brunson, giving the award to the team’s dominant two-way wing.

If the award was based solely on the final game against San Antonio, Anunoby had as strong a case as anyone. He scored a game-high 28 points, keeping the Knicks in the game with timely buckets in the first half.

He shot 10 of 17 from the field, including a scorching hot five of 10 from 3-point range. Nine rebounds, three assists and one block rounded out his impressive stat line in 40 minutes of action.

New York doesn’t win that game without his contributions. Brunson recognized that, as much as anyone, shouting out Anunoby, Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek and Mitchell Robinson when he accepted the MVP trophy.

Jalen Brunson starts his speech with shouting out OG, Kolek, Robinson and Clarkson.



"Without them, we don't win this." — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) December 17, 2025

During the entire knockout stage of the tournament, Anunoby showcased just how important he is to the team. Against the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Spurs, he averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.7 minutes per game.

His impact cannot be understated. However, what likely kept him from being featured on more MVP ballots was his lack of availability.

Brunson missed the team’s first NBA Cup game of the season against the Miami Heat on Nov. 14. That is the same game in which Anunoby went down with a hamstring injury just over five minutes into.

He would miss the rest of the pool play games, returning to the lineup on Dec. 5 against the Utah Jazz. Had he been able to play in more than three cup games, his chances of winning the MVP award would have been much higher.

Anunoby did win some hardware, however. He was named Defensive Player of the Game, receiving Timberlands, a hard hat and a neon vest to pose with in the locker room.

While not the NBA Cup MVP Award, it does acknowledge just how important he was to the team, taking home the championship.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!