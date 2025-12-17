Knicks Complete Comeback Over Spurs for NBA Cup Title

The New York Knicks captured their first NBA Cup championship with a hard-fought 124-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas. After trailing for much of the contest, the Knicks unleashed a devastating fourth-quarter surge to claim the trophy established in 2023. Each Knicks player earned a $530,933 bonus for their championship performance.

The Knicks found themselves in an early hole, trailing 30-28 after the opening quarter. San Antonio's balanced attack, led by Luke Kornet's efficient play and Stephon Castle's playmaking, kept New York on its heels. The Spurs extended their advantage to 61-59 by halftime, with De'Aaron Fox heating up late in the second quarter with clutch baskets.

San Antonio pushed their lead to eight points in the third quarter, reaching a 94-89 advantage by period's end. De'Aaron Fox's 30-foot three-pointer and Victor Wembanyama's highlight-reel dunks energized the Spurs. However, the Knicks stayed within striking distance thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns' interior presence and Jordan Clarkson's timely scoring off the bench.​

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fourth Quarter Dominance

The Knicks exploded in the final frame, outscoring San Antonio 35-19 to seal the championship. Jordan Clarkson sparked a crucial 13-1 run with back-to-back three-pointers, while OG Anunoby's 28-point performance led all scorers. Jalen Brunson contributed 25 points, orchestrating the offense during critical stretches.​​

Key Plays That Sealed Victory

Mitchell Robinson's defensive intensity proved pivotal, blocking multiple Spurs attempts and creating transition opportunities. Tyler Kolek's clutch free throws and running layup extended the lead to 122-113 with under 30 seconds remaining. Josh Hart's 26-foot three-pointer at the 2:58 mark gave New York a commanding 115-107 advantage they never relinquished.

The Knicks' remarkable fourth-quarter comeback showcased their championship pedigree and depth. After entering the knockout rounds with momentum from defeating Orlando in the semifinals, New York completed their NBA Cup run with dominant defensive intensity and balanced scoring. This victory marks the franchise's first major trophy since their championship aspirations intensified this season.​

Spurs' Valiant Effort Falls Short

Despite the loss, the San Antonio Spurs showed flashes of brilliance but couldn't overcome New York's defensive intensity. Victor Wembanyama, the centerpiece of San Antonio's future, struggled against the Knicks' swarming defense, finishing with 18 points on 7-17 shooting from the field.

De'Aaron Fox provided consistent production with strong playmaking throughout, while Devin Vassell contributed 12 points on 4-14 shooting. Stephon Castle's 15 points showcased his potential, but the young Spurs couldn't match the Knicks' fourth-quarter execution.

The Spurs' inability to contain New York's offensive surge and protect their lead proved costly in their first NBA Cup final appearance.​

