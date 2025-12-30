Saddiq Bey Shows Knicks Why They Should Make Trade

The New York Knicks won a hard-fought road game in New Orleans last night, outlasting Saddiq Bey’s 23-point first quarter barrage and the New Orleans Pelicans 130-125. Mike Brown’s team got contributions from up and down the lineup with 12 different players being thrown into the fray.

In recent weeks, the Knicks have taken a next-man-up approach with guys in and out of the lineup due to injuries. Seldom used youngsters Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, Kevin McCullar Jr, Mohamed Diawara and even Trey Jemison have rose to the occasion when their number is called.

The Knicks Have Received Production Up And Down The Lineup

Thanks to these contributions from the end of the bench, the 23-9 Knicks just keep winning games. Still, New York has needs, especially wing depth. Frenchman Guerschon Yabusele, who signed a two-year deal over the summer, was supposed to be the answer. But he hasn’t found his footing and quickly fallen out of the rotation. Diawara and McCuller have shown promise but are unproven and hard to pencil in for playoff minutes.

Earlier this month, Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Knicks will be one of the teams interested in point guard Jose Alvarado if the Pelicans make him available between now and February 5. The Brooklyn, New York native, couldn’t showcase his talents against the Knicks thanks to serving a two-game suspension for his kerfuffle with Mark Williams of the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, it was his Pelicans teammate, Bey, who played like he was showcasing himself to Knicks’ president of basketball operations, Leon Rose. In 37 minutes, the Villanova product scored 26 points, knocked down 4 3’s, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out 6 assists in 37 minutes.

Dec 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles against New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Bey Showed The Knicks Why He's A Top Trade Candidate

Following a starring role for the Wildcats, Bey was selected 19th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 26-year old has shown flashes, most notably a 51-point outburst with the Pistons during his sophomore campaign. But he has never quite made the leap and his career was paused after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee while playing for the Hawks in March of 2024.

Even with the injury, Bey signed a three-year $20 million deal with the Wizards that summer. He missed the entire 2024-25 season. Before even playing a single game for them, Bey was shipped to New Orleans this July in a three-team deal highlighted by CJ McCollum and Jordan Poole.

Despite being viewed as salary filler, Bey has become a big part of the Pelicans rotation after a year and a half on the shelf. He’s averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 33 games (25 starts). With the franchise amid a rebuilding process, Bey’s shooting and versatility has made him a hot name in league trade talks.

The six-foot-seven rugged swingman is a career 35 percent shooter from long range, can defend multiple positions and is under contract for next season at a reasonable $6.4 million. The Knicks reportedly showed interest in Bey at the 2023 trade deadline. He in financially attainable and we all know Rose’s affinity for Nova guys. Let's see if he took notice las

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!