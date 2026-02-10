Knicks May Have Found New Defensive Strategy Against Celtics

The New York Knicks headed into their game against the Boston Celtics on an incredibly low note.

Their eight-game winning streak had been snapped in embarrassing fashion by the Detroit Pistons in their previous game, 118-80. Then, the Knicks headed on the road for a matinee against a rival entering the contest on a five-game winning streak of their own.

It was a chance for the Knicks to make a statement, and that is exactly what they did. New York went into TD Garden and picked up an impressive 111-89 blowout win. There were plenty of reasons the team came away victorious, but a subtle change to their defensive game plan is the most important takeaway.

As shared by ALL NBA Podcast, head coach Mike Brown made an adjustment to when his players would pick up the Celtics to begin a defensive possession. They had an average of 47.6 feet, which was by far the furthest distance they have had thus far this season.

Knicks unlock new level of production with defensive change

There wasn’t an instance yet this season that the Knicks had surpassed 46 feet as the pick-up point defensively. It was a coaching decision that certainly paid dividends.

The Celtics averaged less than one point per possession in the game. Their 89 points were the fewest the team has scored in a home game under head coach Joe Mazzulla, who took over for the 2022-23 campaign.

There are only a handful of games on the graph where New York has played more stifling defense on a per-possession basis. This is something to keep an eye on because of the ever-changing rotation the Knicks have.

With Jordan Clarkson being removed a few weeks ago, the team went with a more defensive approach, giving his minutes to Landry Shamet. Now, the team has another feisty defender added to the mix with Jose Alvarado.

His defensive pressure is something the coaching staff needs to take advantage of. In his first game with the Knicks, he wasted no time making an impact.

New York had 18 deflections in the game; their newest point guard was responsible for six of them, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. His presence certainly played a part in the team picking up Boston further away from the basket.

Along with Alvarado, Brown also leaned on rookie Mohamed Diawara heavily. He played the most minutes of anyone on the second unit with 26, helping fill the void created by OG Anunoby being sidelined.

His pressure against Jaylen Brown was paramount to the Knicks being able to shut down the Celtics’ offense. Listed at 6-foot-9 with a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan, Diawara can be a terror on the defensive end.

Having him pick up opponents in the backcourt, along with Alvarado, could be the makings of a dynamic bench duo on the defensive end.

It will be worth keeping an eye on the team’s defensive game plan. Picking opponents up in the backcourt more often could become the norm, especially with so many defensive-minded players in the rotation.

Brown has shown a willingness in Year 1 at the helm to make adjustments and tinker with game plans, playing to the strengths of his players. The combination of Alvarado and Diawara is going to unlock new levels for this team on the defensive end.

