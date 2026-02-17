Stephen A. Smith Issues Dire Championship Warning to Knicks

Stephen​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ A. Smith just gave a harsh wake-up call to the New York Knicks and their fans.

While the Eastern Conference is basically wide open this season, the ESPN commentator thinks that the Knicks' launch of a championship could be over before we know it.

The Knicks at the moment stand at 35-20, successfully holding second place in the Atlantic Division after winning the NBA Cup in December. However, according to Smith, their chance to take over the East might never be so good ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌again.

The Championship Window Is Now

Speaking on his show, Smith had a very clear message.

"This is your moment. ... If you don't, chances are there is no time in the future we can foresee you doing it," Smith warned about New York's chances of winning the Eastern Conference.

The veteran analyst broke down the Eastern Conference landscape with sobering clarity.

"Detroit's not going away. Cleveland's not," Smith said, indicating that the Knicks' rival teams that are still doing very well.

He noted that the Cleveland Cavaliers have a strong trio of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen that will threaten the league for several years, especially with Mobley having just finished a Defensive Player of the Year season in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2024-25. Smith also addressed the Boston Celtics' situation, noting that despite Jayson Tatum missing most of this season with a ruptured Achilles, Boston remains dangerous.

"Tatum coming back. I know the New York Knicks had him last year, but damn it. That was last year. This is Tatum and Brown. They ain't going away," he declared.

—@stephenasmith on the Knicks winning the East 👀 pic.twitter.com/FcjdMEaKgV — First Take (@FirstTake) February 17, 2026

Why This Is Their Legitimate Shot

At​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ this moment, the Knicks' lineup is worthy of a championship. Jalen Brunson running the offense, Karl-Anthony Towns overwhelming the opponents inside, and the defensive skills of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges on the wings, New York is just a perfect fit. Josh Hart adds the grit and intangibles that championship squads require.

What's more, the rivals are shaky. Tatum will not be back before March at the earliest, thus the Knicks are greatly advantaged over their biggest historical antagonist.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ bench contributes a vital and significant additional level of depth. Landry Shamet is a dependable three-point shooter, Jose Alvarado is a defensive striker and playmaker off the bench,

Smith's message is crystal clear: the stars have aligned for New York this season. Tomorrow isn't promised.

