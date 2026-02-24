Stephen A. Smith Sides With Shaq Over Knicks KAT Debate

It has been that kind of season for Karl-Anthony Towns. Win, and he is celebrated. Lose, and every camera in New York finds him first.

After back-to-back wins over the Rockets and Bulls, the conversation has shifted again, and this time ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has something to say.

On First Take, via a post from the show's official X account, Stephen A. Smith jumped into the conversation that Shaq started on ESPN after that game.

Shaq had pulled KAT aside for an on-court interview and told him straight up: you need to be dominant for this team to win a championship. Stephen A. didn't just agree with that, he defended every word of it.

"He is a four-time champion. He is the most dominant big man this game has seen since Wilt Chamberlain. In my opinion, he is more than qualified to say every syllable that he said," Stephen A. said on First Take.

.@stephenasmith says Shaq is "more than qualified to say every syllable" of what he told Karl-Anthony Towns 👀 pic.twitter.com/eh4RTe5Xeq — First Take (@FirstTake) February 23, 2026

Stephen A Smith on Karl-Anthony Towns Shot Attempts and Knicks Record

Feb 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket tagainst the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The support for Shaq came with an interesting twist, though. Smith noted that KAT is currently posting career lows in shot attempts, field goal percentage, and 3-point percentage. On the surface, that makes Shaq's message feel even more urgent: be more aggressive, take over games.

The numbers, though, tell a different story. In 54 games this season, the Knicks are 20-4 when Karl-Anthony Towns takes 13 shots or fewer in a game. When he takes 14 or more, they are basically a .500 team, winning as many as they lose.

"That's crazy because that goes against what Shaq was saying, but both me and Perk agree with Shaq," Stephen A. said. "But it's weird that they're 20 and four when he shoots 13 or less shots."

So the more KAT forces his offense, the worse the team tends to do. It does not mean he should disappear, but it suggests his role is more about quality than volume. Smith finds it strange too, but the core of Shaq's message, show up and be great, still holds.

What Smith also appreciated was how Shaq handled it. He called KAT soft before the game, then told him to his face after. KAT took it well, and that mattered.

KAT spoke about the weight of expectations after the Bulls win, too.

"It's a blessing to have expectations, means we're doing something right. My career has been full of pressure, and I understand criticism comes with that when you're not succeeding. Rightfully so," Towns said.

The Knicks are 37-21 with the Cavaliers up next, a team that just added James Harden at the deadline. KAT has now scored 20 or more points in five straight games. If that version of him keeps showing up, this whole debate looks very different by April.

