Stephen A. Smith Sends Harsh Message About Knicks Finals Chances

We all have seen Stephen​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ A. Smith be vocal about the New York Knicks, and there were instances when he was optimistic about the team. However, there is a fresh piece of him saying such things after this week, because it came from someone who really believed in this team.

After witnessing the Knicks being totally destroyed 126-111 by the Detroit Pistons, Smith lost it. The First Take host, who confidently forecasted a Knicks Finals run at the beginning of the season, publicly and harshly went back on each of his words.​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​

Smith opened his rant by reminding everyone what he said in October:

"I started the season off saying that the New York Knicks were going to the NBA Finals. It's over. They ain't going to no damn Finals. To New York fans out there everywhere, to Spike Lee, to Monica McNutt, to Alan Hahn, to Chris Raab, to Tracy Morgan, Fat Joe, all y'all, it's over. It's over. They ain't going to no damn Finals because they ain't good enough."

"It's over! They ain't going to no damn Finals, because they ain't good enough."



—@stephenasmith is hurt over his Knicks 👀 pic.twitter.com/knzj6Tci3w — First Take (@FirstTake) February 20, 2026

But Is He Right?

Not​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ necessarily. The Knicks are scoring an average of 117.9 points per game - the eighth-highest in the league - and their net point differential at +5.8 is ranked fifth in the whole NBA.

Jalen Brunson has no doubt carried the offense with his averages of 27.1 points and 6.1 assists per game, and the team is shooting 37.6% from deep - third-best in the league - so the firepower is definitely there. Only in theory, this team is far from being finished.

Feb 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the actual worry is defensive. The Knicks allow teams to score an average of 112.1 points per game. In fact, the Knicks are 20th in the league at limiting opponents' three-point shots, allowing 13.8 per night.

Their shot-blocking ability ranks 26th in the league, a clear indication that the Knicks are allowing way too many open, uncontested shots. That is exactly the reason why Smith gets so upset - and it is an understandable ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌one.

Still,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ there is a Finals contender DNA in this team. The pick-and-roll duo of Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns is undoubtedly one of the most lethal moves in the Eastern Conference.

OG Anunoby's return on the defensive end is already having a positive impact; he's had 10 steals in his last four games, thus providing the Knicks with a lockdown defender they were in dire need of.

Improved chemistry in the playoffs could actually be the X-factor. This team has neither been fully fit nor emotionally closed in for a long enough period.

Smith's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ frustration is understandable, but it seems more like a cry of help than a closing statement.

The guy who shouted about a Finals run last October wouldn't be this upset if, at his core, he didn't still trust that this team has potential.

The Knicks have the talent, the star power, and sufficient time on their side to address their defensive problems before it is too late.

Stephen A. might be hurting right now, but Knicks Nation is nowhere near ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌folding.

