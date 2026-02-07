Three Takeaways From Knicks' Blowout Loss to Pistons

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks went to Detroit with the aim of developing game rhythm, and they met one of their most disappointing performances of the season instead.

Initially, we thought it would be a competitive game, and the opening looked quite good for the New York Knicks, given the lineup. But shortly, all went into a night that exposed several underlying concerns, some temporary, some more structural.

The final score doesn’t just reflect a bad shooting night. It tells the story of a team that lost control of spacing, pace, and defensive identity at the same time, let's break down the game with takeaways.

The Knicks lose by 38 in Detroit as their eight-game winning streak comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/Tw1gyeekPP — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 7, 2026

Jalen Brunson’s Off Night Revealed the Knicks’ Offensive Fragility

Not​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ only was Jalen Brunson's shooting game off, but the Knicks' entire offensive ecosystem was put to a stress test.

Brunson went 4-of-20 from the field and 0-of-8 from three, and as soon as the Pistons figured out that he was not able to punish drop coverage or switches, they stopped overreacting.

And what happened after was quite indicative. When Brunson was not consistently breaking the defense, the Knicks' offense turned into late-clock pull-ups and single-pass possessions.

There was hardly any secondary creation, and very few plays that forced Detroit to rotate. The Knicks assisted only 22 field goals, which is a low number given the pace of the game.

Jalen Brunson 0-8 from 3



His worst 3-point shooting night ever pic.twitter.com/xKzFNZgSyn — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 7, 2026

Perimeter Defense and Closeouts Completely Fell Apart

Detroit​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ didn't just shoot well; they looked comfortable. The Pistons converted 17 three-pointers at a 43 percent rate.

Closeouts were done late, help defense was confused, and rotations frequently arrived one step late. This is the way the players like Daniss Jenkins and Paul Reed get shots with their confidence and in their rhythm.

The fact that the Knicks' defenders didn't hesitate when they shot from the bench is a severe indictment of the defense.

Lineups Lacked Balance, and the Bench Offered Little Resistance

Feb 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, we have been hearing that the Knicks have one of their best bench players who can score in a tough situation.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ bench stats were rough, but the main problem was fit rather than effort. Units had a hard time keeping proper spacing, especially when Brunson was off the floor.

There was some ball movement, but no one was really able to gain an advantage. Defensive lineups could not stop the penetration, and offensive lineups could not punish the switching.

That is what worries me for the future. Depth matters only if the units fit well together. In this game, the rotations seemed to be reactions rather than planned ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌moves.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!