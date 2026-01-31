Trading OG Anunoby Would Be Big Mistake for Knicks

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA trade deadline is always a hotbed of speculation, and this year, the talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo's uncertain future with the Milwaukee Bucks has only added to that noise.

With the teams in the Eastern Conference trading increasingly bold options, the New York Knicks have, quite naturally, found themselves the subject of highly speculative talks.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst recently noted the following about OG Anunoby:

"Moving Anunoby could return the young players and/or draft picks that Milwaukee covets. Anunoby has never been named an All-Star, but his acquisition could be similar to what Derrick White -- another fantastic two-way player -- provided Boston after arriving from San Antonio. Similar to White, Anunoby could be the finishing player for a title contender and would drive plenty of interest if he were made available."

That kind of evaluation really points to Anunoby's value across the entire league. At the same time, it is a very good reason why trading him away would be a major mistake from the New York franchise's perspective. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Why Would the Knicks Move Their Defensive Backbone?

Anunoby has quickly become central to the Knicks’ identity. His ability to guard multiple positions, switch seamlessly, and handle elite wing assignments allows New York to maintain defensive structure without sacrificing flexibility.

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to ESPN’s report, the logic was that trading Anunoby might get back young players or draft picks that could be attractive for teams like Milwaukee.

That reasoning misses the point of where the Knicks are at right now. This isn’t a rebuilding team anymore that’s gathering future assets.

The Knicks are definitely in win-now mode, and the team will only be weakened if they try to replace Anunoby’s immediate two-way impact with potential future ‍‌value.

Is Star Chasing Worth the Risk?

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) puts his arm around forward OG Anunoby (8) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The talk about Giannis being traded has brought back the old idea that one bold move can instantly turn a team into a title favorite.

However, ESPN’s overall deadline coverage revealed that while many Eastern Conference teams are confident they can compete, “none of the cases are ironclad.” In such a scenario, sticking together turns out to be an advantage.

Trading Anunoby to get top-tier star power would be more of a mistake for the Knicks than a move that would pay off.

It would weaken perimeter defense, cause confusion in the established roles, and the players who already get their best game out of Anunoby’s presence would bear the brunt.

I would still say that trading OG Anunoby would not accelerate the Knicks’ championship hopes. It would quietly undermine them.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!