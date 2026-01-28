Knicks Preparing Aggressive Offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors won't go away, and now the New York Knicks are officially in the mix.

ESPN's Ian Begley reported on X: "Yes, Knicks will be among teams making aggressive offers to Milwaukee for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Miami Heat will be there as well."

New York has been connected to Antetokounmpo since last summer when the two teams held exclusive negotiations, so this isn't coming out of nowhere.

The problem is what the Knicks can actually offer. They already traded four unprotected first-rounders plus a protected pick and a pick swap to land Mikal Bridges in 2024. What's left are pick swaps and one protected Washington pick that probably won't convey.

That's not enough to beat other teams in a bidding war unless Antetokounmpo forces Milwaukee's hand by demanding New York specifically.

If the Knicks do make an aggressive push, there are two realistic paths.

The simplest is a direct swap with Milwaukee. The Knicks could send Karl-Anthony Towns and maybe one more prospect like Pacome Dadiet to Milwaukee along with multiple pick swaps in 2028, 2030, and 2032. Towns gives the Bucks an All-Star caliber big who can space the floor, and the pick swaps give them some future flexibility.

The other option involves Portland. A three-team deal has been discussed for a while now. The framework would have the Knicks sending Towns, Miles McBride and Dadiet to Milwaukee. Portland gets Bridges and Guerschon Yabusele while New York lands Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. Milwaukee gets back its own draft picks plus Towns.

Why This Deal Could Actually Happen

Giannis​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Antetokounmpo's health is increasingly a major worry. The 2x MVP endured a right calf issue in January and the doctors have suggested a 4 to 6 weeks absence. The Bucks are currently 18-27 and most probably will miss the playoffs, so it seems like Milwaukee may be ready for a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌rebuild.

If​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knicks managed to add Antetokounmpo to the mix with Jalen Brunson, Bridges or Hart, and OG Anunoby, they'd probably have one of the best defensive teams in the entire NBA. The offensive side would also be top-notch, with Antetokounmpo aggressively driving to the basket and Brunson doing his thing with the pull-up jumper. Looking at the team from a championship perspective - that's a lineup made to win the title right ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌away.

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ connection between New York and Milwaukee was actually established last summer and with the deadline on Feb. 5 just eight days away, it really looks like the pieces could fall into place. However, this could turn into a situation with a big disadvantage. The Knicks would be trading away young players and several pick swaps for a 31-year-old who has been struggling with recurring calf ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌injuries.

Those pick swaps eliminate any shot at drafting good young talent for years. If Antetokounmpo's body doesn't hold up or the fit doesn't work, the Knicks are stuck with an aging core and no path back. It's betting everything on a championship run right now, and if it fails, the franchise pays for it long term.

