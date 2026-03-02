WWE Announcer Wants Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Knicks

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ story of Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly going to the New York Knicks continues to fascinate everyonem and now even the WWE world has taken notice of the story.

That moment was completely unexpected, yet the internet instantly fell in love with it. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Giannis Antetokounmpo was court side with his brother Thanasis, and veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole suddenly picked up his live mic and voiced what every Knicks fan has been thinking for months. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Cole​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ took up the mic and begged live over the air: "Please, Giannis, please come to New York. Please come to the Garden."

The crowd reacted instantly. Since Giannis was in the arena without a headset, the appeal might have literally gone unheard, but it spread like wildfire on social ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌networks.

​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​It was not by coincidence either. Even though Giannis is out of action due to a calf injury, his name is still the most talked-about in NBA trade rumors‌‍ even though the deadline passed nearly a month ago.​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

The Knicks were very much in the picture at the deadline. Newsday's Steve Popper reported that, "The Knicks checked in at the trade deadline earlier this month [on Giannis]. And if things don't change drastically in the next few months, they will almost certainly be dialing up the Bucks' front office again this coming summer."

Do the Knicks Even Need Giannis Right Now?

That's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ when things start to get complicated. The Knicks seem to be in the middle of an experiment right now. They are building their future on Jalen Brunson, and frankly, it is showing positive signs. This season, they even won the NBA Cup, the players genuinely get along, and the overall vibe in the locker room is excellent.

The executives at the front office appear to have that decision on their side emotionally. In fact, if this core group delivers the winning, satisfying performances, there would be no logic in blowing it up.

On the other hand, if playoffs unmask the roof, then the summer addition of Giannis becomes the clearest big move of the market, especially with rumors suggesting he has a soft spot for New York.​

Injuries also have to be a part of the equation. Bringing a wounded Giannis after halfway through a project would have completely overturned what the Knicks had very carefully put together. The time just wasn't right. At present, the plan is to be patient. However, this summer could be a total game-changer.​

