Knicks Star Shares WWE Superstars He Would Replace Teammates With

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has seen his star grow since signing with the team as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

He has taken his game to a new level on the court, helping elevate the Knicks franchise to levels not consistently reached this century. He has been a major part of the team, turning into a legitimate championship contender.

Along with his exploits on the court, Brunson has received incredible opportunities off of it. He is considered the face of Kobe Bryant’s shoe line with Nike, wearing player-exclusive models and even having a color way named after him.

There have also been opportunities to take his wrestling fandom to unparalleled heights. He got to appear in a WWE segment on television previously and recently recorded a podcast with Stephanie McMahon.

The Undertaker, Roman Reigns in Jalen Brunson's WWE basketball lineup

During that podcast, he was asked an interesting question. If he had the chance to replace the New York starting lineup with WWE superstars from any era, who would they be?

Brunson put real thought into his answers, while also revealing some insight into how the Knicks are operating on the court. For instance, he referred to Josh Hart as the team’s four, insinuating that he is playing the power forward spot.

That is certainly an eyebrow-raising concession from the star point guard about the team’s alignment with their starting lineup. Most people would presume that was a spot held by OG Anunoby, who was replaced in Brunson’s WWE lineup by Bautista because of their quiet demeanors.

Brunson is the starting point guard in the lineup, and joining him in the backcourt is Roman Reigns, in place of Mikal Bridges. He likened the iron man streak that Bridges has put together to the championship title reign that Reigns had.

Jalen Brunson is asked to replace his teammates in the Knicks starting lineup with WWE wrestlers



The lineup 👇



PG - Jalen Brunson

SG - Roman Reigns

SF - Bautista

PF - Triple H

C - The Undertaker



*Calls Josh Hart “The Four on the team”



*Says nobody in the WWE has… pic.twitter.com/N8sqJCYgRa — Poppa Left (@_the6thman) February 26, 2026

Never one to miss an opportunity to poke fun at his friends, Brunson also took a shot at Bridges’ build, comparing him to a light pole in the studio.

The other WWE superstars joining this fantasy lineup are The Undertaker at the center spot and Triple H at power forward. Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, was a standout high school basketball player at Waltrip High School in Houston, Texas.

This was a fun game for Brunson to play during the taxing NBA regular season. Wrestling is something that he has always enjoyed, but got out of it around high school, as he shared with James L. Edwards of The Athletic.

Asked Jalen Brunson, who did Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, about his relationship with pro wrestling:



Said he got into it around 2006 for several years, got out of it around high school and then back into when he stopped caring what people thought about him. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 26, 2026

However, a great point was shared about how he got back into it. Brunson stopped caring about what other people thought of his interests and started to once again enjoy something he liked.

That is a good bit of advice for anyone to enjoy their hobbies, regardless of what other people think.

