Knicks Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks May Not Be Over

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ dream of Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded to New York might have seemed dead right after the trade deadline, but the league is still revealing another side of the story. With new reports, Milwaukee falling apart, and New York also unable to deliver satisfactory results, the story at hand seems more on hold than on the verge of ending.

This is the kind of moment where a smart front office has to make a big choice: go all-in for a true superstar, or risk wasting the team’s best chance to win.

For the Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the one player worth giving up a lot for, even if it means breaking up what they’ve built around Jalen Brunson.

Newsday’s Steve Popper reported that, "The Knicks checked in at the trade deadline earlier this month [on Giannis]. And if things don’t change drastically in the next few months they will almost certainly be dialing up the Bucks’ front office again this coming summer."

Stephen A. Smith’s Giannis Regret

Stephen A. Smith has been vocal about what the Mikal Bridges trade truly cost the Knicks.

"They gave up Bogdanovich, including four unprotected first round picks in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031. And a protected first-round pick via Milwaukee to get Mikel Bridges. Now we know that the brother can be relied upon to show up on the court. And we know that he's an iron man in that regard. But he's not even an all-star."

And the Giannis connection? Smith said: "The New York Knicks have Giannis Antetokounmpo this past summer if they had about two or three of those picks. They have him, doggie."

Will They Actually Get Him?

Feb 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Well, here's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the harsh reality: New York doesn't have the top clean offer on the table anymore, and Giannis is rumored to have expanded his list beyond just the Knicks. So, the only way for this to happen is if Giannis personally thinks that New York is the best fit for basketball and lifestyle, and that he is ready to convince Milwaukee to accept that.

And yet, Popper's report of the Knicks checking in on the deadline and likely coming back this summer certainly keeps the door slightly open. Having been a franchise that is struggling currently, and if they do not get the expected results, it will be one Giannis decision away from changing the whole trajectory of its history, and with this, these trade talks are not, and shouldn't be, ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌over.

