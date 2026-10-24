One Clear Negative (and a Positive) From Knicks' Loss to the Celtics

The New York Knicks lost their first two games, both to division rivals. That’s not good. Three of their next four are against the Magic, a bruising matchup for anyone; the Pistons, an especially difficult matchup for the Knicks; a trip to Chicago to face the Bulls and then they visit the 76ers, who’ve already beaten them and whose fans will be doing time and a half to ensure their arena doesn’t turn into MSG West yet again.

Unsurprisingly, there were negatives on display in Boston. But there were also positives. Balance is healthy, so here’s one of each.

Negative: The wings have yet to sling

A year ago, Josh Hart made 41% of his three-point tries, OG Anunoby 39% and Mikal Bridges 37%. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are the twin hubs of the offense, but the other starters making teams pay for worrying too much about the hubs was a big reason the Knicks were third in offensive rating a year ago.

Even without KAT reviving the Point Kat role he looked born to play during the playoffs, teams still have to pick their poison when defending the Knicks, and when everyone is playing to their capacity all five are venomous.

Two games in this year, they’re more bark than bite, or to continue the snake analogy more hisses than hoops. They scored 100 against the Sixers and 103 against the Celtics. In their last 25 games of 2026, including the playoffs, they only scored that few once: in the title clincher. One reason why: Wingstop has yet to get started.

Hart, OG and Bridges are a combined 7-of-34 from distance so far. Their track records say they’ll turn that around. But an offense is an ecosystem, where any change to any one part affects the whole. If the wings aren’t making shots, teams can defend Brunson more aggressively, which may in part explain his early-shooting struggles.

Towns is somehow even hotter than he was in the playoffs, making 68% from the field and 71% from deep. If he doesn’t deserve a contract extension, no one does. But if his teammates don't start draining their three, his looks will grow ever more contested.

The wings' troubles also puts more pressure on the reserves. There’s little margin for error when you’re subbing in for three high-minutes players making only 21% of their three.

Landry Shamet hit some big shots late in the near-comeback in Boston, and Miles McBride drained 6-of-8 beyond the arc. But for the Knicks to get their fans back to rooting, Hart, OG and Bridges need to get back their shooting.

Positive: Next-level OG

Sometime in the next year or two, Brunson will sign the largest contract the Knicks have ever paid a player. Until then, that honor belongs to OG. If the early returns are to be believed, Anunoby may soon be outplaying his paycheck.

After his starring role in the postseason, the goal this year is for Anunoby to make his first All-Star Game. Signs of growth are everywhere: the more aggressive OG we saw in the preseason, attacking defenders more often and with more conviction, has carried over.

Though he struggled with his shot against the 76ers, he was still OG on the defensive end, holding LeBron James and Jaylen Brown without a field goal when defending them; all the Sixers who tested him that night were a combined 1-of-7.

Then in Boston, he got it going on the other end, scoring 20, splashing five threes, getting to the line 10 times and pulling down 10 rebounds, to go with eight assists. All impressive. Most impressive was another number: five. That’s how many offensive rebounds Anunoby had Friday.

Since joining the Knicks in January 2024, he’s played 210 games, counting the playoffs. Know how many times he’s grabbed five or more? Twice. So it’s kind of a big deal. Especially given the deal with the team's bigs.

Andre Drummond came out of the gate like a man on fire in the opener but has since looked like a man in need of a rocking chair and a tall glass of sweet tea. James Wiseman made it onto the court, but the last man on the bench isn’t expected to play a big role, especially given Wiseman’s injury-abbreviated career. Mitchell Robinson was on the other bench. Offensive rebounds have been the lifeblood of this offense for years. The Knicks need a transfusion.

Maybe Anunoby is the man for the job. Most nights New York won’t have to deal with dominant seven-footers or teams who feature Twin Towers looks. The 76ers have already used LeBron as a small-ball five. The Raptors can go that route with the small yet stout Collin Murray-Bowles.

Last season Mike Brown only played OG at center for 2% of his regular-season minutes, a number that climbed to 5% in the playoffs. The Knicks have talked about using him more in that role this season. Maybe sooner is better than later.

Their next opponent, Orlando, has a tall frontcourt, but no mashers you’d worry would grind Anunoby down, especially in limited minutes at center. After that it’s Detroit, who features the Adonis-like Jalen Duren, but Duren isn’t someone who’s going to maul teams in the post; he’s more of a threat on rim runs, screens and the offensive glass.

Then it’s on to Chicago, where if Jalen Smith is likely to do any damage it’d more likely be from the perimeter than the paint. After that, the Sixers. Who wouldn’t wanna watch OG versus LeBron as small-ball fives?

A year ago Brown tried looks early in the year that didn’t reappear until the playoffs, if ever. He likes putting his players in positions to fail during the regular season, so they might succeed in those same positions come the postseason. That’s what good teachers do.

The Knicks are the defending champions, but there’s still plenty for them to learn. If their wings start shooting like they’re capable and if OG can handle the rigors of more time at center, they’ll be the ones doing the teaching. And their opponents will have some hard lessons to learn.

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