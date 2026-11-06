One Important Knicks Stat That Tells the Story of Their Win vs. Bulls

It’s been a trying season early on offensively for the Knicks, between the rough two-point shooting and the slow starts from Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. However, things are looking up after Wednesday night, as New York's offense came back to life and helped the team move to 4-4 on the year.

There's one tactic that stands out, in particular, as notable from the Bulls win: their motion offense.

Knicks' motion offense finally got back on track vs. Bulls

It sits at the core of their success, serving as the fallback when possessions break down and as a go-to option featuring the pinch post and perimeter movement.

Part of what makes the motion offense great, isn't that it's the most efficient offense, but that it's something the Knicks can use on breakdowns. Nevertheless, the struggle for at least decent motion offense play has been a story in the first 8 games.

Some of that has to do with their turnover numbers. They're currently turning it over at a 17.2% rate in this type of offense versus 13.3% in set plays, and 11.4% in freelance chances. The ability to play concept basketball, might take some time early on and that's okay.

New York's Motion Offense Through 8 games | Made via R

Yet, the Chicago game brought a marked change. The Knicks posted their highest frequency and efficiency with the motion offense all year long, matching their expected output, as the chart above notes.

I want to take a chance to share some video of New York's motion system. It begins with what Mike Brown calls "Nova," though I call it the generic term "Weave", since it builds around structured handoff play.

The offense typically starts with two players in the slot, two in the corners, and the center in the dunker spot. With this four-out, one-in motion offense, the Knicks can play within this space or settle into it after a breakdown. It gives both slot handlers optimal driving room and makes spacing responsibilities easier.

In the video, we see that spacing and the first handoff between the slot players, Tyler Kolek and Bridges. Bridges drives off the handoff after the defenders does not switch.

If the defense stops that initial action, the next progression flows to a corner handoff. The motion system builds around reading the defense and continuing to progress, which cuts down on stagnation while keeping players in ideal spacing situations. If you're interested for more watch my latest break down on New York's latest action cycle.

Comparing Motion Offense with last year's first 8 games | Made via R

Overall, the Knicks have struggled more with this type of offense to start this season than when they first learned it. I think part of that traces back to Brown drilling it hard early last season, when the Knicks ran it at an average rate in the high 30s to 40%. This season, the rate sits at only 21%.

An influx of early-season turnovers has also hurt. Last season, the Knicks recorded four games with a half-court turnover rate under 10%. They have yet to post one this season. So the Chicago game, though fueled by strong shooting, should boost their confidence to keep playing within this offense.

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