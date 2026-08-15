Pacôme Dadiet Has a New Opportunity to Help Knicks Trade Him

It's hard to argue against the idea that the Knicks trading Pacôme Dadiet for center help is the most ideal preseason move for New York. Given Dadiet's future with the team looks bleak, ending an experiment that may never bear fruit now would be wise, especially if he could return a player who could help immediately in the frontcourt.

The problem with that, though, is Dadiet needs to have outside interest to make that happen. His quiet two NBA seasons so far, and an okay Summer League, don't exactly help raise his standalone value.

But now, Dadiet could make some positive headlines in international play. The 21-year-old has committed to Côte d’Ivoire for FIBA World Cup qualifiers, marking his debut at the senior team level after previously playing for France in under-17 competitions.

Côte d’Ivoire's upcoming slate is three games against Mali, Egypt and Angola, providing three pressure-packed opportunities for Dadiet to perform with World Cup hopes on the line. That makes this an intriguing worldwide stage where Dadiet could not just build positive momentum for Knicks training camp, but also potentially get the attention of other teams if he plays well.

Pacôme Dadiet's Côte d’Ivoire stint could do the Knicks some good

Now, no one is going to suddenly want Dadiet at all costs just based on good showing in FIBA qualifiers. But as recent ex-Knick Guerschon Yabusele showed after parlaying his Olympics into an NBA return, coming up big during international play can have real career impacts.

This is a huge chance for Dadiet to put what he's learned across two seasons (and from New York's title run) to use and dominate opponents who don't come from the league he does. He surely has to recognize that not just his Knicks future, but his broader NBA future, is at stake in Year 3 after lacking results. That makes occasions like this one he can use to improve his pro stock.

Of course, Dadiet raising his stock is also good for New York. They're likely at the point where some return on the first-round investment needs to be seen for there to be any hope of Dadiet staying in a Knicks uniform.

26 PTS 🇫🇷 12 REB 🇫🇷 4 3PM



2024 NBA first round pick Pacôme Dadiet is SHINING in Westchester! The @nyknicks forward is averaging 22.4 PPG in the G League this year with the @wcknicks. pic.twitter.com/yzbdwbd2Pb — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 30, 2026

However, given the pieces Leon Rose has been able to assemble, dealing Dadiet even if his value does improve slightly is probably the best business decision. New York's core doesn't look like it's going anywhere anytime soon, and several bench pieces are on long-term deals as well, so Dadiet's role is capped (in part because he's made no headway toward a rotation role).

This reality has placed Dadiet in chopping block territory, but it's difficult to unload a player no one really wants, let alone flip him for a useful big like the Knicks could use.

But the wing could help New York inch closer toward that dream by finally hitting his stride this preseason. Except now the window of opportunity is even larger for Dadiet, since he has a FIBA World Cup qualifier stint to demonstrate his appeal before training camp and NBA exhibitions even begin.

In a perfect world, Dadiet would excel for Côte d’Ivoire and put himself on the radar as a potential breakout candidate for 2026-27. He could further that hype by also thriving in preseason, where the Knicks are sure to have plenty of opportunities to feature him as they try to put themselves in a better position for a center trade.

The good thing is, with Dadiet's potential and recent G League dominance, that's well within the realm of possibility. It all begins with the French product, though, showcasing that he does have skills the NBA world could use.

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