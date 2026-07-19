Harsh Pacome Dadiet Reality Setting in for Knicks After Vegas

Pacôme Dadiet was one of the Knicks with the most at stake in Summer League. A strong showing in Vegas would not only help him entering his third season, but the team as they weigh a possible trade of the young Frenchman.

Instead, Dadiet mostly failed on both fronts. He didn't show much that makes him worth prioritizing over the team's other developmental pieces, and thus failed to also raise his trade value.

This now points to a grim reality for New York where it's holding onto a player who's better off being moved, yet that's incredibly difficult to do so.

Pacome Dadiet didn't help Knicks on trade front at Summer League

Dadiet starring in Vegas would've been the best possible outcome for the Knicks. It'd be a sign that they time they've spent developing him is leading to him being able to contribute.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Even though Dadiet led the team in scoring in Vegas with 15.3 ppg, no one is coming away impressed. His 36.4% from the field leaves a lot to be desired, especially when he averaged more field goal attempts per game (13.8) than anyone else on the roster.

His work beyond the arc was even more dismal. He logged a disgusting 16.0% from three despite taking 6.3 attempts per game, so he kept chucking and still couldn't figure things out against lesser competition.

Notably, the one contest Dadiet missed was also the only win New York earned in Summer League. Meanwhile, he finished -4, -9, -21 and -12 in his four appearances, as his staggering volume shooting still wasn't enough to make up for his lackluster defense.

It was logical to think Dadiet could make his mark in Vegas, especially after he enjoyed a strong season in the G League (23.1 ppg on 46.6% from the field) during the 2025-26 campaign. Yet this performance serves as just another reminder about his inconsistent, unpredictable nature.

After beating up on similar players this past year, he failed to dominate against lesser competition. That's a major problem for a guy the Knicks spent a first-round pick on and have already carried on their roster for two years.

Now, New York may be realizing a Dadiet split would do more good than harm. There's only so long a player can survive based off the promise of potential before a breakup needs to be considered.

With a promising crop of youngsters in Mohamed Diawara, Tyler Kolek, Tyler Nickel and even Jack Kayil, shipping Dadiet seems like a necessary step to devote more time to those with a more clear path forward.

Yet, Dadiet's play in Vegas isn't going to increase any interest he may have around the league. He did look good attacking the basket, but without much else lifting up his game, no one is going to be chomping at the bit to take on his nearly $3 million 2026-27 salary.

The Knicks could've been hoping to trade Dadiet on the heels of an impressive Summer League to clear his salary and/or address the hole at center without a third-string option. He might've even become a plus-value trade asset if he really performed, instead of serving as a throw-in with picks or another player being the headliner of any deal.

Instead, New York likely needs to wait and let Dadiet's Summer League become a distant memory before probing other franchises again about a deal. That's an issue if the team has trade targets in mind that they're worried might not be attainable at a later date.

Unfortunately, these are the consequences they must have face after putting their faith in Dadiet and picking up his option for this season instead of making him earn his keep.