Latest NBA Trade Confirms a Knicks Suspicion With Pacome Dadiet

As the Knicks head into August, their focus is on maximizing the back end of their roster. While third-string center and two-way deals are the biggest agenda items, New York could also explore a trade to free up additional roster and financial resources.

Pacôme Dadiet stands out as one option to accomplish both. However, his guaranteed $2.98 million contract for 2026-27 is an obstacle, without much solo value to his name. As a result, it's long been thought Dadiet would need to be packaged with picks or another player to get him off the books.

Well, the Knicks have now received some confirmation on that front. Tuesday's trade between the Clippers and 76ers saw Philadelphia give up not just second-year big man Johni Broome, but also attach a second-round pick with him for Los Angeles to take him on.

Trade summary, per @ShamsCharania:



Clippers get - Johni Broome, second-round pick

Sixers get - cash considerations — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 28, 2026

Given the comparable standings of both Broome and Dadiet, this provides a starting point for other teams if they're to take on the Frenchman in a salary dump—but it's possible the latter may require New York to give up an extra sweetener, too.

Knicks now have clear idea of the cost it'd take to dump Pacome Dadiet in trade

The similarities between Broome and Dadiet are undeniable.

Both fell into the same draft range, with Dadiet going No. 25 in 2024 and Broome being the No. 35 selection in 2025. Neither played much as rookies—Dadiet saw 18 games, Broome played 11—nor have they shown much in the early stages of their careers. They're also both on four-year rookie deals.

But where Broome could be perceived as a more appetizing player to take on is the fact that he's fresh off his rookie campaign. It's understandable if a second-round pick doesn't set the league on fire while adjusting to a new team and game from the collegiate ranks. Also helping Broome's case is that he's making around $8.68 million over the entire length of his four-year contract

However, despite these positives, plus a premium being put on backup center help this offseason, the Sixers still had to attach a second to trade a young piece with upside. That's a bad sign for the Knicks regarding Dadiet's case.

Pacome Dadiet isn't much of a trade asset on his own. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His poor rookie year could be excused, but a dip in NBA production as a sophomore last season makes him a serious worry. He's also making more as a first-round pick, with his deal being about $4.5 million richer than Broome's. And he didn't dominate at Summer League despite being a third-year player who's been developed in-house by the reigning champions.

If the 76ers had to give up a draft pick to dump the slightly more palatable Broome, New York is surely going to have to do the same with Dadiet. In fact, it very well could require multiple seconds, given the aforementioned warts that any prospective franchise is going to use against the Knicks in any talks.

While trading Dadiet will surely be difficult, it shouldn't be impossible. He's still a newly minted 21-year-old at the end of the day, and teams love taking flyers on youth with upside. His 22.2 ppg in the G-League this past season does give some hope that he could turn into a worthwhile NBA player one day.

Still, New York doesn't quite have time to see if that dream ever comes true. There's even more pressure trying to defend a title, and that means every roster spot needs to bring something to the table in case the long playoff run drags some players down throughout 2026-27.

That's why pursuing a Dadiet trade is at least a likely consideration for the Knicks, who could free up some money by letting go of a wing they don't really need or trust in. Then they could reroute that extra space into signing a more playable veteran, or add it to the budget to acquire a more premium third center.

Regardless, it seems like New York will have to pay up first if it's going to see the rewards of a Dadiet trade.