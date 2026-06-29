Warriors’ New Plotting Could Help Knicks on Kevon Looney Front

As we inch closer to the start of NBA free agency, there’s a chance that the Knicks could lose veteran backup center Mitchell Robinson, who seemingly has a market developing, after helping the team win a title.

If the Knicks can’t bring him back because he’s simply out of their price range, they’ll have to pivot elsewhere quickly. One veteran center who could be a feasible replacement for Robinson is Kevon Looney.

Looney, who spent this past season with the Pelicans, has been mentioned as a possible option for the Knicks by Marc Stein, Jake Fischer, and Brett Siegel. On Friday night, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Pelicans “are expected to decline” the 30-year-old big man’s $8 million team option, opening the door for him to hit free agency.

New Orleans Pelicans are expected to decline the $8M team option on veteran center Kevon Looney, making the 3-time NBA champ an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/U45QTgHWKy — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 27, 2026

If you’re the Knicks, Looney wouldn’t be a bad idea on the veteran minimum. But we can also say that for a few other teams, including the Warriors, who are quite familiar with the big man. However, the Warriors have their eye on a bigger prize in the frontcourt, which may help the Knicks land Looney.

On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent. According to Charania, this move was done to help the Warriors pursue the idea of creating a Big 4 by trading for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Warriors’ all-in pursuit of blockbuster trades could help Knicks to get Looney

If the Warriors are truly putting all their eggs into going after Davis and James, they will not have time to focus on going after mid- and lower-tier free agents such as Looney.

And not to mention, if Golden State actually pulls this move off, their frontcourt is crowded with Anthony Davis and Al Horford, the latter of whom they re-signed to a two-year, $13.99 million deal.

That said, the Knicks can’t worry about the Warriors and should focus on Looney, who has worked with head coach Mike Brown before, going back to their time together in Golden State. Now, there would be an adjustment for the Knicks as Looney isn’t a rim protector and doesn’t play above the rim like Robinson.

Kevon Looney could help the Knicks bolster their frontcourt if Mitchell Robinson leaves New York. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

However, he does a good job cleaning up the glass, which the Knicks will need to replace, as they can’t put all of that on Ariel Hukporti’s shoulders. Despite only being limited to 24 games this past season with the Pelicans due to a knee injury, Looney still averaged 5.6 rebounds per game (2.3 offensive rebounds per game) in 14.7 minutes per game.

Even in Looney’s last year with the Warriors, when he was relegated to a backup role (six starts), he still made the most of his time on the floor. The veteran center averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 15 minutes per game (76 games).

If the Knicks were to get that type of production from Looney on a veteran's minimum next season, plus seeing further development from Hukporti, it would lessen the loss of Robinson.

With free agency starting on Tuesday, we will see whether the Knicks will ramp up their pursuit of Looney, go elsewhere or bring back Robinson.