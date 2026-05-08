Knicks fans all around the country spent what should’ve been a satisfying night worrying about OG Anunoby’s injury. Instead of talking strictly about how good Jalen Brunson was in the clutch, how effective Karl-Anthony Towns was on the court, or just how great of a two-way game Mikal Bridges had again, everyone was reduced to frantically refreshing social media for answers.

Clarity didn't arrive until Thursday afternoon, as it was revealed Anunoby suffered a hamstring strain that would have him day-to-day, and questionable for Game 3.

Losing Anunoby for even one, let alone multiple games, would be a big blow to the Knicks. He is their best defender and is also one of their best shooters, cutters, and finishers. It would also just be unfortunate on a personal level, as Anunoby was finally getting the recognition he’s long deserved, elevating his play from a great role player to legitimate star status.

That being said, the Knicks can still advance to the Eastern Conference Finals even if Anunoby were to be sidelined for an extended period. It won’t be easy to replace what the wing does, but with the way the two teams are positioned, it's very possible.

Philadelphia has looked exhausted in six of the first eight quarters played this series. And that's not going to get any better. Outside of the first half in game two, they very much look like a team that had played three games in five nights.

Some of that is due to the Knicks' outstanding play. Their defense has made Tyrese Maxey work extra hard, and they've forced turnovers with some deflections. But even when the 76ers do get makeable looks, they've not only missed, but come up short on shots. Paul George, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Maxey all left shots short in the closing minutes of game two -- a clear signal of their fatigue.

Their exhaustion was also seen in the first game when they were beaten to pretty much every loose ball. And it could all be affecting them mentally as well. Maxey, who committed just nine turnovers in the seven-game series against the Celtics, already has 10 in the first two games against the Knicks. It's plausible that after the emotional high of playing in Game 7, the players are also just a bit mentally taxed, leading to some careless mistakes. And with there being just one day in between every game until a potential Game 7, the fatigue will only pile up for them.

Making the problem even worse, though, is the fact that the 76ers continue to have very little, if any, depth. They did see some success with reserve Dominick Barlow on Wednesday night, but just how much trust he has earned is still an unknown. Besides him and Quentin Grimes, who did have the Knicks flying around when attacking closeouts, there really aren't a lot of bodies the 76ers are comfortable relying on.

Adem Bona had a really nice regular season, but he's been in constant foul trouble. Andre Drummond looks barely playable right now as he's been constantly tormented by Towns. And Justin Edwards and Trendon Watford likely won't be of much assistance either.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have maintained at least some semblance of depth. Losing Anunoby and the mysterious cloud surrounding both Josh Hart's injury and Mitchell Robinson's illness do not help.



But they still have Deuce McBride, Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Clarkson available. And while Ariel Hukporti did himself no favors in Wednesday night's game, his Game 1 performance should buy him at least one more opportunity. There's also Mo Diawara, who had some very positive minutes during the regular season, and could get a surprise opportunity with Anunoby likely out.

While the Knicks have injury concerns of their own, the 76ers still seem unsure just how many of the remaining games Joel Embiid can even play in. He's been hobbled pretty much since the All-Star break, and even when he is out there, the offense stalls, and the defense leaves a lot to be desired.

The Knicks will miss Anunoby, but they still possess the talent, depth, and tactics necessary to beat the 76ers

But it's not just about what's going on with Philadelphia. Towns has been an unstoppable force these playoffs, and the 76ers don't have a single answer for him when he isn't forced to sit due to foul trouble. If he can limit his fouls, there's a chance the Knicks offense only gets better from here. Whether it's Embiid, Drummond, or Bona, they do not have anyone who can slow down, let alone stop, Towns.

Lastly, while the Knicks did have Anunoby the last two games, if you look at the stats, you could make a strong argument that things don't really bode well for the 76ers going forward.

In Game 1, they had Embiid, got the Knicks' two bigs in foul trouble, doubled the Knicks in free throws, and still got annihilated. And in Game 2, the Knicks shot an abysmal 27% from three, got an inefficient game from Jalen Brunson, got the Knicks' bigs in foul trouble again, saw George start the game on fire, and saw Kelly Oubre score more than 18 points in a playoff game for just the second time in his career, and still lost the game.

If the Knicks can win under those circumstances, I don't think you can be blamed for being optimistic about the series going forward, regardless of Anunoby's status. The Knicks need to win two of the next four games, two of which are at home.

Bridges is playing arguably his best two-way ball as a Knick. This team is battle-tested and has responded to adversity plenty of times. Brown has countered some of Nick Nurse's tactics to get Maxey downhill by icing him and forcing him to the sidelines, especially on the left side. And the Knicks still have the best closer in the series in Brunson.

With all of that going the Knicks' way, and exhaustion, lack of depth, and the inconsistent availability of Embiid still a concern for the 76ers, the Knicks still have what it takes to advance.