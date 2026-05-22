A Pizza, a Rant and a Curse: Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson Interviews Had It All After Knicks’ Game 2 Win

Josh Hart was the hero of the day as the Knicks beat the Cavaliers 109–93 in Game 2 to take a 2–0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night. Cleveland dared Hart to beat them and he obliged by hitting five three-pointers on his way to scoring a playoff career-high 26 points in the Game 2 win.

After the game, Hart really shined as he walked the bowels of Madison Square Garden with a full-size personal pizza and then dropped a postgame quote that forced teammate Karl-Anthony Towns to remove his sunglasses and reconsider his college choice.

The press conference started with KAT admonishing Hart for bringing a full pizza into the press conference. Hart sat down with a slice and asked if Towns was a "crust guy." This started a brief conversation about good crusts and garlic.

Josh Hart while eating pizza to KAT: "Are you a crust guy?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/nt0MF7s9AZ — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 22, 2026

It was the kind of discussion that makes you think these two could be destined to co-host a podcast about food if the Knicks win the title. Hart already has the Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson, but if you win a championship, you're legally allowed to start as many podcasts as you want. It's unfortunate, but true, which is enough reason for any impartial observer to start rooting against the Knicks.

Once the press conference actually began, Hart was asked about analytics. His answer left Towns in awe.

Josh Hart hates analytics:



"They're lamp posts to a drunk person. You can lean on them, but it won't get you home"



KAT couldn't believe what he said 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8FDi81GNDC — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 22, 2026

“I'm never a huge analytics guy,” Hart said. “At a certain point they're a lamp post to a drunk person. You can lean on them, but it won't get you home. At a certain point you've got to have a good feel for the game.”

This quote was so good that Towns had to take off his glasses and shake his head in amazement. Hart credited "Jerold" Wright, his coach at Villanova for the metaphor which had Towns admitting that he never heard anything like that from John Calipari.

Jalen Brunson reacts to the Danhausen Curse

Meanwhile, in the other Knicks postgame press conference, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson were dealing with more serious matters such as WWE star Danhausen cursing the Cavaliers. Brunson tried to say that he didn't know much about the situation because he had not been on social media, but the way he immediately started smiling while the question was being asked seemed to betray that.

Danhausen noticed.

The smirk of someone who is FIBBING.



Brunsonhausen doesn’t want to split the ring in half with Danhausen. https://t.co/ynackQWbHR — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) May 22, 2026

Brunson is enough of a wrestling fan that he appeared on Smackdown alongside Tyrese Haliburton at Madison Square Garden two years ago after the Pacers beat the Knicks in a seven-game series.

You don't approach someone wearing brass knuckles at a wrestling event without being the kind of person who would have watched someone in face paint and a cape bring a jar of human teeth onto the set of NBA Today. Brunson definitely knows about—and more importantly respects—the power of the curse. Danhausen at the Knicks’ victory parade is the only thing that's more of a lock than a second Josh Hart podcast if the team really wins a title.

The series will continue on Saturday night in Cleveland. Hope they have some good pizza.

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