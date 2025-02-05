Lakers Post Mesmerizing Video of Luka Dončić Shooting Threes With New Teammates
Luka Doncic's new identity as a Los Angeles Laker feels more real by the day. On Tuesday, the guard had his introductory press conference and sat on the Lakers' bench as they beat the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, he's putting up shots at his new team's practice facility next to forward LeBron James and guard Austin Reaves.
The Lakers posted a short, 23-second video on their X account of Doncic, James and Reaves taking turns shooting—and making—three-pointers. Before Doncic's anticipated Laker debut Saturday against the Indiana Pacers, he already looks to be enjoying himself in his new setting.
He drained a shot from half-court, too, along with forward Dorian Finney-Smith—who Doncic played with for over four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks and now reunites with in Los Angeles.
The team had a warm welcome for Doncic, as well as forwards Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, who the Mavericks sent to the Lakers along with the superstar.
The Lakers are 29-19 on the season thus far, sitting as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. They've won three games in a row and play the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. Doncic's debut will have to wait until the weekend, most likely. In the meantime, he looks right at home.