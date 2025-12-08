LeBron James Makes Even More NBA History After Lakers Beat 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is used to making history.

The four-time MVP, who turns 41 in just over three weeks, is the NBA's all-time leading scorer and has played the most seasons of anyone in NBA history at 23.

James added yet another accomplishment to his extensive resume Sunday night after the Lakers' 112-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, passing Hall of Fame former Boston Celtics center Robert Parish on the NBA's all-time win list. With 1,015 victories, James trails just Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 1,074.

Parish played 21 years in the NBA, winning four championships. He spent the first four years of his career with the Golden State Warriors before spending 14 seasons in Boston. He finished his career with a two-season stint for the Charlotte Hornets, before winning his final ring with the 1996-97 Bulls.

James, a fellow four-time champion, finished with a season-high 29 points, helping to fuel a second-half comeback. The Lakers managed to avoid dropping two straight games after Friday night's loss to the Celtics.

LeBron James describes the feeling of becoming 2nd on the all-time wins list, passing Robert Parish 👏 https://t.co/rSydB3EahW pic.twitter.com/CVgMqTOi09 — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2025

"It's super humbling for sure," James said of passing Parish. "To be able to be in this position to play the game that I love and still be able to it at a high level and you always get mentioned with like — obviously I didn't get an opportunity to see Robert Parish in the height of his game in the 80's... but I mean, you know what he meant to the game in that era especially."

James, who is now facing off against players who were born over three years following his NBA debut in 2003, expressed his gratitude for the legendary players who came before him.

'They Laid Down the Path'

"Being a historian of the game and being able to appreciate, that's what's most important to me," James said. "Appreciating the ones who came before me because they laid down the stones, they laid down the path and I'm trying to do the same thing for the next generation."

James' impact on the game of basketball cannot be overstated, as he continues to impress in his 23rd season. James put the Lakers ahead for good with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, firing off a 27-foot three pointer to put L.A. up three before following it up with a 20-foot jump shot with under 30 seconds remaining.

James will be looking for his 1,016th win on Wednesday, when the Lakers return home to face the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. PST.

