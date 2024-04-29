Lakers News: Brian Windhorst Weighs In On Possible LeBron James Retirement
Will 20-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James call it a career whenever his team's playoff run ends this year?
Although his Lakers trail the Denver Nuggets 3-1 in their continuing first round series as of this writing, and the Nuggets are favored to win Game 5 at home in Denver tonight, James has been an impressive two-way force. He may not be quite at his Miami Heat-era peak defensively, but he remains a heady player who can occasionally rev the engines defensively.
Through the first four contests of this series, he's averaging 27.3 points on .577/.368/.750 shooting splits, 8.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds, two steals and 1.3 blocks. Those are hardly the numbers of a guy on his way out, despite the fact that he's 39 years old and playing in his 21st pro season.
Speaking today on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," McAfee's Worldwide Leader colleague Brian Windhrost revealed that he's skeptical James would retire in this offseason, though he does believe the four-time league MVP may opt out of his current contract, which has him on LA's books through next year.
"I don't think he's going to retire. I do think he's gonna play at least one more season," Windhorst said. "He has a contract decision. He has an option in his contract [worth $51.4 million]. And what he does will be somewhat interesting. I really don't see him leaving, I don't see him playing anywhere other than LA for a number of different reasons. And no matter what you think about this Lakers team and no matter what you think about LeBron, the Lakers need LeBron."
"There will be a day where they have another star because they've always had another star, but right now LeBron is the signature star of the Lakers. He's not their best player, that's Anthony Davis, but LeBron's the signature star for the Lakers, and I think they're going to stay together. But, LeBron I do think will opt out, and I think he's going to opt out for two reasons. One, his son is in the draft... LeBron having his free agency open during the draft could be beneficial. The second reason is that LeBron does not have a no-trade clause in his contract. And if he picks up an option in the deal, he can't get a no-trade clause... Why not get a no-trade clause if you can get it? And you can't get it without opting out [if you're James]."
