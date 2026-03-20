All the Incredible Stats From Luka Dončić’s 60-Point Game vs. Heat

Luka Dončić had himself a night to remember Thursday at Kaseya Center.

In the Lakers’ 134–126 victory over the Heat, Dončić went off for 60 points on 18-of-30 shooting with seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. It was his third career game with at least 60 points, and his first while wearing a Lakers uniform.

“It was a superhero performance,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said after the game. “... He made big shots, he made tough shots. ... When he gets it going like that, you just let him go.”

Here are six notable stats from Dončić’s big night:

It marks the first time a Lakers player scored 60+ points in a game since Kobe Bryant’s finale.

Nearly 10 years ago, on April 13, 2016, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant finished off his Hall of Fame career with a 60-point performance against the Jazz in front of a home crowd in Los Angeles.

Bryant wasn’t anywhere near as efficient as Dončić, as teammates fed Bryant the ball all night knowing it was his last game. In 42 minutes, Bryant scored 60 points on a career-high 50 field-goal attempts (6-of-21 from three-point range) with four rebounds and four assists.

A couple of Lakers stars have come close to 60 points since then—Anthony Davis tallied 55 points against the Wizards on Dec. 4, 2022, and LeBron James went off for 56 a few months later against the Warriors—but none were able to cross the 60-point mark until Dončić on Thursday night.

Dončić is the seventh Lakers player in franchise history to score 60+ points.

There now have been 16 60-point games in Lakers history by seven different players.

Bryant did it six times over his 20 seasons with the Lakers. Elgin Baylor had four 60-point games in a Lakers uniform—including once in 1959 with the Minneapolis Lakers—while Wilt Chamberlain did it twice, and George Mikan, Shaquille O’Neal and Jerry West all had one apiece.

The Lakers’ 16 games with 60+ points ranks second all-time in NBA history behind the Warriors, who boast 32 such games (27 of those were Chamberlain in his prime). No other NBA team has more than five 60-point games in its record books.

Here’s a full list of every Lakers player to score 60+ points in a game:

PLAYER POINTS DATE Kobe Bryant 81 Jan. 22, 2006 Elgin Baylor 71 Nov. 15, 1960 Wilt Chamberlain 66 Feb. 9, 1969 Kobe Bryant 65 March 16, 2007 Elgin Baylor 64 Nov. 8, 1959 Elgin Baylor 63 Dec. 8, 1961 Jerry West 63 Jan. 17, 1962 Kobe Bryant 62 Dec. 20, 2005 Elgin Baylor 61 April 14, 1962 Kobe Bryant 61 Feb. 2, 2009 George Mikan 61 Jan. 20, 1952 Shaquille O’Neal 61 March 6, 2000 Luka Dončić 60 March 19, 2026 Kobe Bryant 60 March 22, 2007 Kobe Bryant 60 April 13, 2016 Wilt Chamberlain 60 Jan. 26, 1969

Dončić’s 60-point flurry was a rare breed.

There have been 95 total 60-point games in NBA history. Of those 95, only eight—a mere 8.4%—did a player score 60 points without taking more than 30 shots from the field.

Dončić scored 60 points on exactly 30 field-goal attempts. The other players to accomplish that feat: Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, James Harden (twice), Karl Malone and Bernard King.

Dončić has now scored 100 total points in his last two games.

Dončić’s 40 points on 12-of-25 shooting during the Lakers’ 124–116 win over the Rockets on Wednesday night now looks like an off night.

Over the last two games, Dončić has scored a ridiculous 100 points on 30-of-55 shooting (54.5%) from the field and 16-of-34 (47.1%) from downtown.

Yeah, that will get the job done.

Dončić and LeBron combine to make NBA history.

It’s not often that a triple-double from a 41-year-old gets overshadowed in the headlines, but that’s what happened in Miami on Thursday.

LeBron James also had a great night, logging his second triple-double of the season with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Per the NBA, Dončić and James are the first teammates to log a 60-point game and triple-double in the same game since Wilt Chamberlain (66 points) and Elgin Baylor (triple-double) in 1969.

The Lakers now have won eight games in a row.

Los Angeles is on a roll.

The Lakers have won eight straight games and 11 of their last 12 to soar to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 45–25 record. Los Angeles started the month of March in sixth place in the West and flirting with another trip to the play-in tournament. But now, they have grabbed ahold of the No. 3 seed and are six games ahead of the Suns, who currently hold the No. 7 seed and first play-in tourney spot.

In the Lakers’ current winning streak, Dončić has scored at least 30 points and drained at least four three-pointers in all eight games.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated