Lakers Big Man Suffers Injury, Ruled Out for Rest of Preseason Finale
Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes will not return to Friday's contest after suffering a right wrist contusion.
Hayes finishes the game with six points and four rebounds in eight minutes. The 25-year-old had a strong performance when he was on the court in the first half against the Sacramento Kings.
He had a handful of dunks and showed off his athleticism in the process.
Lakers center Deandre Ayton started in place of Hayes, as he returned to the bench in the preseason finale. Ayton will be the starting center moving forward, as Hayes will serve as the backup. He and Maxi Kleber will compete for minutes, and depending on the matchup, one of them will play more than the other on certain nights.
The severity of the injury has yet to be revealed, but with the start of the regular season in four days, Hayes' availability for the season opener is unclear.
Hayes played a vital role for the Lakers last season, serving as the starting big man after the team traded away Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic. While he did a solid job, it was not enough in the playoffs as the center position was their biggest weakness for the purple and gold.
However, the Lakers added depth and talent to that position with Ayton, and he could be responsible for LA's success this season.
The Lakers will search for title No. 18 this upcoming season.
