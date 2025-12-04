Lakers Linked to Trade for Rim-Running Center

While Deandre Ayton has been a pleasant surprise for the Los Angeles Lakers thus far, the team's relative inability to protect the rim remains a major issue.

Only the lowly Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans rank worse than the Lakers statistically in rim protection on shots six feet or less. For this team to become a real contender in the vaunted Western Conference, the defense as a whole needs to improve — and that could result in a move for another big man to pair with Ayton up front.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently reported that the Lakers could be a real fit for the talented Brooklyn center Nic Claxton. As one recalls, LA has been associated with the 26-year-old for upwards of a year.

“Speaking of Claxton, it is worth mentioning that he has been a center on the Lakers’ wishlist dating back to last season. He is very much in play to be traded as one of the best center trade candidates before February,”

There is a world where Claxton can be a difference-maker for the Lakers. He's not the offensive player Ayton is from a skill standpoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is far more polished in the paint and as a shooter.

Having said that, Claxton would be a nice foil as a bouncier, better athlete with terrific length and shot-blocking capabilities. One could also say that Claxton would benefit hugely from playing in transition with Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.

The contract situation for Claxton isn't overly egregious. He's on the books until 2028-29 making less than $25 million in each of the next two seasons not including the current year. For a player only 26 years of age, that's a very reasonable deal to try and add.

The further question would involve what the Lakers would send the other way. From a salary standpoint, some combination of Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht could end up in Brooklyn. Of course, some combination of future first-round pick(s) and/or pick swaps would be required as sweeteners to make Brooklyn interested in the deal.

Given how bad the Nets currently are, it'll be fascinating to see how the franchise opts to potentially sell off some of their veteran players for future assets.

