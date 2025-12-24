Lakers' LeBron James Pulls No Punches After Scoring Streak Ends

For the first time since he returned from a lower back sciatica injury that kept him out for the start of the season for the first time in his 23-season NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James returned to podcast Mind the Game, which he co-hosts with Hall of Famer Steve Nash.

"Started off slowly but surely, but starting to pick up and the body is starting to respond very well and I'm happy to be back out there," James told Nash. "I'm having a good time."

James offered honest insight into a disappointing moment of the season: when his historic streak of scoring double figures ended at 1,297 consecutve regular-season games. The run lasted nearly 19 years, ending Dec. 4 when James dished out a game-winning assist to a wide-open Rui Hachimura rather than taking the shot himself.

"I had a three on the right wing that would have put me up to 11 points that literally hit all the rim, hit the backboard, came back around the rim again and then came out," James said. "And I was like, 'okay, it's one of those nights.' So, the mindset has always stood to, at the end of the day, keep the main thing the main thing and that's just winning the game."

Second behind James' impressive streak is Michael Jordon , whose streak of double-digit scoring games ended at 866. Nash praised James for his ability to stay healthy long enough to extend his streak for as long as he did.

'The Most Improbable Part...'

"The most, I think, improbable part, is that you didn't get hurt in a game before you got 10 points," Nash said. "As much as your floor being 10 points even on a really weird, wacky, off night, it's also the fact that in all those games, you never had to leave the game before you had 10 points."

Since ending his dominant streak, James is on a six game streak with double-digit points. However, James is likely unsatisfied as the Lakers are on a two-game losing streak. The 19-9 Lakers will face off against the 17-9 Rockets at Crypto.com arena on Christmas Day at 5 p.m. PST.

